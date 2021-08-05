Cobra Kai Season 4 Releases in December, Here’s a Sneak Peak

As if it wasn’t clear enough at the end of season three, season four of Netflix’s Cobra Kai will bring back the signature event of The Karate Kid universe: The All Valley Karate Championship. The showdown begins this December and the first footage has arrived.

Today Netflix revealed a fresh look at Cobra Kai season four in a very brief teaser that revealed the release month of the show. It’s part commercial for the big tournament (which we last saw at the end of season one and in the first and third Karate Kid movies before that) and part super fast edit of the first images from the new season. Somehow, the trailer stuffs about eight brand new shots in all of three seconds. It’s not much, but it’s super awesome. Check it out.

We get new looks at all the main characters, most of which just have different haircuts. Plus, that sinister glimpse of John Kreese (Martin Kove) who has finally broken so bad he somehow made Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), once mortal enemies, team up. Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do are now one. Then a glimpse at the vastly more impressive venue for the All Valley, and a bunch of quick shots, mostly of the students training, Johnny and Daniel working out, hanging out, and finally, that unforgettable ponytail.

Because don’t forget, not only does Cobra Kai season four bring back the All Valley Karate Championship, it’s bringing back the uber-villain from all of The Karate Kid, Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith. There’s a lot to say about him and, in fact, we already have. Click here to read about just how huge that is for this season. And honestly, it just seems like this is gonna be the biggest Cobra Kai season yet. It’s the first season after the show’s newfound popularity due to the move to Netflix and you have to imagine the creators are ready to get body bags, sweep legs, and crane kick to the top.

Cobra Kai season 4 will be here in December.

