Borderlands Actor Edgar Ramirez Provides Insight on What to Expect From the Film

Eli Roth (Hostel) directs the Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) Borderlands script with a stacked cast of actors including Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, Gina Gershon, and Edgar Ramirez.

While talking with CinemaBlend about Jungle Cruise, Edgar Ramirez did provide some information about his work on the Borderlands film. Now, I haven’t played the game, but from what I do know, the story and characters are wacky af. Everything takes place in a desolate world, where mega-corporations, treasure hunters, and bandits rule the day. With the crazy antics that happen in the game, how does the film translate for movie fans? Thankfully, Ramirez provides some reassurance on what to expect with the tone of the movie.

“In the end, games, movies, it’s all about storytelling. And the most iconic games, such as Borderlands, is the storytelling and the tone of the games what have made them so special. So now I know the game. I didn’t know it before. And the tone is spectacular. I mean, it’s so dark and so witty and so whimsical as well. It’s so in on the joke and kind of like impudent. There’s an ‘I don’t give a damn’ attitude to the game, and that’s what we rescued and put into the movie, so I’m very excited for the fans of the game to see it and see how respectful we were to the tone of the game.”

While it sounds like the tone will remain constant, the official synopsis seems different from the source material. According to PCGAMER the summary for Borderlands movie is as follows:

“​​Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot.”

Again, I haven’t played the game, so I don’t know if any of the synopsis seems familiar. Does this sound like a Borderlands story to you? If anything, the plot reminds me of Escape from New York.