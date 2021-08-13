The Best Tech Deals for Phones, Laptops, Gaming and More

Are you someone who is looking to update your tech and loves a good bargain? That’s a trick question – everyone loves a deal. Here are the best tech deals you can currently nab for laptops, AirPods, the Nintendo Switch, phones, and more.

Best tech deals for laptops

Is your current laptop starting to show its age? If you’re looking to pick up something more modern, be it work, gaming, or just general use, there are a few decent laptop deals currently available.

These laptop deals include:

Best tech deals for headphones and earbuds

If you’re in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds and wouldn’t mind a good deal too, the Apple AirPods Pro is currently on sale for $295, which will save you a solid $104 off its usual price tag.

If you’re not a fan of the AirPods, Bose’s excellent QuietComfort earbuds have a similar deal available at the moment too. You can grab a pair of Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $296, and save yourself $103.95.

As for over-the-ear headphones, a pair of Sennheiser’s HD 450BT Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones is currently going for $197.28, down from $299. You can also pick up a pair of Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $284 and save yourself an impressive $215.

Best tech deals for the PS5

If you’ve been lucky enough to snag yourself a PS5, you can grab a few solid deals on the console’s accessories today.

The white and black DualSense Wireless Controllers are both currently selling for $84, down from $109.95.

The red Dualsense controller is also on sale for $94, down from $119.95. Why is this controller more expensive? A good question that I don’t have the answer to.

You can also pick up a deal for the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, which is now $128 (down from $159.95), and the DualSense Charging Station for only $37 (down from $49.95).

There are also a few deals for PS5 games currently available, including:

Best tech deals for Nintendo Switch games

If you’ve exhausted your library of Nintendo Switch games and are currently on the hunt for something new to play, there are a few decent deals floating around at the moment.

These Nintendo Switch game deals include:

If your Nintendo Switch’s storage is running a bit full, you can grab a 256GB Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card for $46.49. You’ll save yourself around $42 and increase your console’s storage eightfold.

Best Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 pre-order deals

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 phones are set to launch on September 10, and you can currently grab a pre-order with a nice deal included.

If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 or Fold3 via Amazon and are also an Amazon Prime member, you’ll receive a $100 store credit.

These pre-orders also include your choice from the following bonus gifts, a Galaxy Buds Pro Pack, a Power Pack, or a Productivity Pack. You can redeem these Samsung gifts here. The Productivity Pack is available with the Fold3 only.

Best tech deals for AMD Ryzen CPUs

If you’ve been holding off on giving your gaming PC an upgrade because you’ve been waiting for parts to go on sale, now is your time to strike. A few of AMD’s excellent Ryzen CPUs are currently on sale, with discounts ranging from pretty decent to Buy This Immediately.

Check out the AMD Ryzen deals here:

Best deals for Yamaha audio

If you’re looking to give your home audio setup a bit of an update, there are a few Yamaha deals that are worth your attention. Some of these deals are pretty good already, but if you’re an Amazon Prime member you can save an additional 20% off on top.

The Yamaha TT-N503 Turntable has a usual RRP of $999. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can save yourself $375 and pick it up for $624. However, if you do have a Prime subscription, the price of this turntable is now $499.20. That’s a whopping 50% discount.

The Yamaha MCR-B020 Micro Hi-Fi System (RRP $299) is also on sale for the standard deal price of $223, or the Prime member price of $178.40.

The Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar (RRP $349) is on sale for $274, or $219 if you’re a Prime member.