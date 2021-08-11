The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Here’s The Best Movies Available On Paramount+ Right Now

Kassia Byrnes

Published 32 mins ago: August 11, 2021 at 10:56 am -
Filed to:best movies
Entertainmentmoviesparamountparamount plussteaming
Image: Anchorman

In case you haven’t heard, a new streaming service just hit Australian shores, and judging by the best movies Paramount+ has to offer, your lockdown just got a whole lot more interesting.

You can pop over here to read everything you need to know about the service, but right now we’re going to get to the important stuff.

At $8.99 a month, you can catch a whole bunch of your favourite movies, plus a healthy dose of new ones. We’ve rounded up our top pick of the best movies Paramount+ has in its catalogue right now.

Drama

As if life isn’t already dramatic enough, Paramount+ has a whole heap of drama films to keep you entertained this lockdown. From classics like Good Will Hunting, to the latest releases fresh out of the cinema, there’s truly something for everyone.

best movies paramount+
Image: The Color Purple / Paramount
  • The Godfather
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Lord of the Rings
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Top Gun
  • Any Given Sunday
  • American History X
  • The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
  • The Color Purple
  • The Departed
  • Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
  • My Own Private Idaho

Romance

Don’t have an intimate partner but feel like watching a film that’ll make you desperate for love and affection? Paramount+ has a heap of romantic films from rom-coms like Clueless to tear-jerkers like A Star Is Born.

best movies paramount+
Image: Crazy Rich Asians / Paramount
  • Grease
  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • Clueless
  • Ghost
  • A Star Is Born
  • How To Be Single

Comedy

If the pandemic has you desperate for any form of serotonin, a good ol’ laugh could be the option for you. And thankfully, Paramount+ has no shortage of comedies to keep you ugly laugh-crying all weekend long.

best movies paramount+
Image: Anchorman / Paramount
  • Jackass
  • Austin Powers
  • The Hangover
  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Anchorman 2

Action

Sharks! Superheroes! Movies starring Tom Cruise! Paramount+ is jam-packed with action films to keep you on the edge of your seat. While it doesn’t have the Marvel films (which you can find on Disney+), it does have a bunch of DC films like Wonder Woman and The Dark Knight to satisfy your superhero cravings.

Image: Wonder Woman / Paramount

  • Infinite
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Indiana Jones
  • Transformers
  • Batman
  • The Dark Knight Trilogy
  • Wonder Woman
  • Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice
  • The Meg

Kids

Got kids? Or just want to feel like a kid at heart? Paramount+ has you covered with movies for the whole family, as well as truly wild creations like that live action SpongeBob musical that absolutely nobody asked for.

Image: Harry Potter / Paramount
  • Harry Potter
  • PAW Patrol
  • The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage

Horror

Not in the mood to sleep for a week? Feast your eyes on one of these horror flicks that’ll have you checking for monsters under your bed for days to come.

Image: IT / Paramount
  • A Quiet Place
  • World War Z
  • It
  • Annabelle
  • Final Destination series

You can subscribe to Paramount+ here for $8.99/month.

