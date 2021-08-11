Here’s The Best Movies Available On Paramount+ Right Now

In case you haven’t heard, a new streaming service just hit Australian shores, and judging by the best movies Paramount+ has to offer, your lockdown just got a whole lot more interesting.

At $8.99 a month, you can catch a whole bunch of your favourite movies, plus a healthy dose of new ones. We’ve rounded up our top pick of the best movies Paramount+ has in its catalogue right now.

Drama

As if life isn’t already dramatic enough, Paramount+ has a whole heap of drama films to keep you entertained this lockdown. From classics like Good Will Hunting, to the latest releases fresh out of the cinema, there’s truly something for everyone.

The Godfather

Good Will Hunting

Lord of the Rings

Pulp Fiction

Top Gun

Any Given Sunday

American History X

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Color Purple

The Departed

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

My Own Private Idaho

Romance

Don’t have an intimate partner but feel like watching a film that’ll make you desperate for love and affection? Paramount+ has a heap of romantic films from rom-coms like Clueless to tear-jerkers like A Star Is Born.

Grease

Crazy Rich Asians

Clueless

Ghost

A Star Is Born

How To Be Single

Comedy

If the pandemic has you desperate for any form of serotonin, a good ol’ laugh could be the option for you. And thankfully, Paramount+ has no shortage of comedies to keep you ugly laugh-crying all weekend long.

Jackass

Austin Powers

The Hangover

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2

Action

Sharks! Superheroes! Movies starring Tom Cruise! Paramount+ is jam-packed with action films to keep you on the edge of your seat. While it doesn’t have the Marvel films (which you can find on Disney+), it does have a bunch of DC films like Wonder Woman and The Dark Knight to satisfy your superhero cravings.

Infinite

Mission: Impossible

Indiana Jones

Transformers

Batman

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Wonder Woman

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice

The Meg

Kids

Got kids? Or just want to feel like a kid at heart? Paramount+ has you covered with movies for the whole family, as well as truly wild creations like that live action SpongeBob musical that absolutely nobody asked for.

Harry Potter

PAW Patrol

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage

Horror

Not in the mood to sleep for a week? Feast your eyes on one of these horror flicks that’ll have you checking for monsters under your bed for days to come.

A Quiet Place

World War Z

It

Annabelle

Final Destination series

You can subscribe to Paramount+ here for $8.99/month.