The Best Movies To Watch On Apple TV Right Now

Finally signed up for Apple TV and have no idea which movies are worth your time? Never fear because we’ve rounded up some of the best movies you can watch on the streaming platform. And while the service doesn’t have a huge number of films, it certainly makes up for it with quality content.

So, without further ado, here are the Apple TV movies you should be watching.

Coda

This Apple TV original movie follows 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), the only person in her family who can hear, or a CODA (child of deaf adults). She serves as an interpreter for her family and works on their struggling fishing boat. But when she joins the school choir and finds a passion for music, she struggles between wanting to follow her own dreams and feeling like she needs to care for her family.

Beastie Boys Story

Hip hop fans will love this look back at the Beastie Boys. The documentary, directed by Spike Jonze, follows the group from their beginning almost 40 years ago, through their albums, their ’90s reinvention, to the death of co-founder Adam ‘MCA’ Yauch.

It is a great time capsule for fans and converts alike with Adam Horovitz and Michael Diamond telling their story in front of a live audience.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Another music documentary, which Apple TV is becoming known for, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry follows the young singer on her path to stardom while writing global hits from her bedroom.

The Elephant Queen

Chiwetel Ejiofor narrates this documentary, which follows Athena, the majestic, tusked matriarch of an elephant herd of adult females and their calves. When a drought strikes where the herd lives, Athena must lead her family across Africa to find a new home.

Greyhound

Adapted from the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd, Greyhound stars Tom Hanks as Navy Commander Ernest Krause. Captain Krause is on a mission to escort an Allied defence battalion across the Atlantic. However, when his fleet enters enemy radar, they become tangled in a game of cat and mouse.

On the Rocks

Rashida Jones stars as Laura, a wife and mother who doesn’t know whether or not her marriage is in trouble. When she worries her husband is cheating on her, her father Felix (Bill Murray) manipulates her into nightly adventures to find the truth. Felix seems to care less and less about whether his son-in-law is actually cheating or not and more about spending time with his daughter. It’s funny, sweet, and maybe a little heartbreaking (sorry!).

The Banker

Set in the ’50s, The Banker is a true story of two Black businessmen (Anthony Mackie and Samuel L Jackson) who manage to thrive in business despite the colour of their skin. However, when they attempt to help other Black business owners, they find they can’t make the high-level deals they’d been hoping for. So, they hire a white man to be the face of their investments and watch the money roll in. Things soon become complicated, however, when they attempt to buy white banks so they can loan to Black businesses.

Wolfwalkers

In this animated flick, hunter Bill Goldfellowe (Sean Bean) must rid the forest of the wolves who harass the farmers in his town. His daughter Robyn (Honor Kneafsey) wants to help her father but soon meets Mebh (Evan Whittaker), one of the legendary wolfwalkers, who transform into wolves when they sleep. The pair soon become friends, and Robyn finds herself stuck between her father and Mebh.

Boys State

This award-winning documentary follows the journey of over 1,000 teenage boys who attend an annual event where they design a mock government. It includes everything from creating parties, running campaigns and everything in between. You might not feel too hopeful about the future of politics, but it’s a compelling look at boys learning to become young men and a reminder of why things need to change.

Dads

Bryce Dallas Howard’s heartfelt documentary Dads sees a bunch of celebrity fathers, including her own father, director Ron Howard, sit down and chat about parenthood and its struggles. Will Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jimmy Fallon, Judd Apatow and more appear alongside six non-industry fathers.

You can watch all of these Apple TV+ movies for $7.99 a month.