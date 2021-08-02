Be The King Of Weird Cars With This 10-Door Chevy Suburban Limousine

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like a pinkies-out diplomat on the way to the airport, then look no further than these two 10-door Chevy Suburban limousines that have been listed for sale via Yahoo Auctions in Kyoto, Japan.

I’m going to be honest with you: their status is listed as “junk” and the seller has listed the repair history as “do not know.” There’s no beating around the bush here. But with a starting price of 1,000,000 yen, or just over $US9,114 ($12,407), for a formidable piece of automotive history, I’d actually consider it, if only just to claim that I own the thing (and, since it’s already filled with foliage, maybe to turn it into a nice lawn ornament-slash-garden type deal). The only catch is that you have to go pick it up yourself. And that it’s going to be a bit of a hot mess to navigate on narrow Japanese roads.

Photo: Yahoo Auctions

Photo: Yahoo Auctions

These 10-door limos were used as airport shuttles at one point, but they’ve long since been retired — the listing says the expiration date of the car’s last inspection was August 21, 1997. They’ve been sitting in this seller’s junkyard for about 25 years, rusting out and growing over with foliage.

The 10-door Suburbans are a bit of a unicorn in the car world. The Suburban was never sold in Japan, GM Authority writes, and there’s no way of knowing if this limo was built in Japan or if it was specially shipped over after construction.

Photo: Yahoo Auctions

Photo: Yahoo Auctions

The seller, rmmgd741, has tons of other great, rare items for sale, from guitars to vintage furniture to other cars and motorcycles, like a limited edition Honda Dream50, a Lincoln Town Car limousine, and even a Daimler Double-Six. There’s also great stuff like pit boards and neon signs for Japanese beer. The entire auction page is a story just begging to be uncovered.