Apple Is Launching an App Dedicated Entirely to Classical Music

In apparent recognition of the fact that the world is a blazing inferno of disease and suffering that needs urgent soothing, Apple officially closed on a deal to acquire beloved classical music streaming service Primephonic on Monday, with plans reportedly already underway to launch a standalone app dedicated to the genre sometime in 2022.

The acquisition will mean that Primephonic stops accepting customers effectively immediately, and that it will be temporarily taken offline on Sept. 7 as Apple works on integrating the app into Apple Music. But in a press release, Apple assured fans of the original service that, rather than overhauling it completely, the company will be working on “combining Primephonic’s classical user interface that fans have grown to love with more added features.”

Among those added features are detailed displays of classical music metadata as well as better browsing and search capabilities, according to Apple, which will now include the ability for users to browse by composer and repertoire. A deeper classical music experience may also be a selling point for Apple Music’s new high-fidelity lossless streaming and Spatial Audio features.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favourite for classical enthusiasts,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in the press release. “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

Thomas Steffens, Primephonic’s co-founder and CEO, said that the acquisition represented a “tremendous development for the classical music industry,” one that undeniably helps to further the company’s mission of bringing classical music to a global audience.

“Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners,” Steffens said. “We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience.”

In a note on Primephonic’s website, the company informed existing customers that they are eligible to receive a prorated refund for the service, and will also receive a six-month free trial on Apple Music.