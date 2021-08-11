All of Superman: The Animated Series Is Coming to Blu-ray

Twenty-five years have passed since Warner Bros. Animation followed up its legendary Batman: The Animated Series the only way it could — with Superman: The Animated Series. Produced by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett, the show debuted on September 6, 1996 and leaped tall buildings right into our hearts.

Now, in celebration of that 25th anniversary, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC are releasing a brand new Blu-ray box set of the complete series on October 12. We’re talking all 54 episodes, new special features, new commentaries, and more. Here’s the full box art.

Image: Warner Bros.

So why buy this? Well, here are the main selling points. One, the episodes will look and sound better than ever. According to the press release, “all 54 episodes have been remastered from the original 35mm Interpositive sources, giving special attention to extensive colour correction, dirt and scratch clean up, and adding a grain reduction pass to create a pristine picture, all while making sure not to affect the original lines in the artwork of the animation. The audio was retransferred from the original audio masters, and the series is presented in its original aspect ratio (4×3).”

So that’s great. There’s also a brand new “series-defining featurette” called Superman: Timeless Icon — which, according to the press release, “reveals the complicated journey of the show and those who created the new mythology for the Man of Steel, as told by producers Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, director Dan Riba, writer Bob Goodman, casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano, and Tim Daly and Clancy Brown, the heralded voices of Superman and Lex Luthor, respectively.”

Then there are new audio commentaries on three episodes (Stolen Memories, The Last Son of Krypton Part 1, and The Main Man Part 2) and even a video commentary featuring producer Bruce Timm, producer-writer Paul Dini, and director Dan Riba for the episode Mxyzpixilated. All in all, there’s almost 21 hours of content for a retail of $US70 ($95), available beginning October 12. That sounds, dare we say it, super.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.