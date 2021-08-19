The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Best Tech Deals for Afterpay Day 2021

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: August 19, 2021 at 4:10 pm -
Filed to:afterpay day
afterpay day 2021Dealsdyson
The Best Tech Deals for Afterpay Day 2021
Image: iStock/Bet_Noire
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Afterpay Day is a massive shopping event where you’ll be able to snag huge savings across a wide range of brands and products, including THE ICONIC, The Good Guys, and Catch.

Afterpay Day 2021 sales are set to run from Thursday, August 19 until Sunday, August 22.

With over 1,000 retailers participating in this event, there are a lot of sales going on – more than any one person can really handle. To help you out, we’ve sorted through them all and rounded up the best tech deals that are still currently available.

READ MORE
Suck Up These Dyson Afterpay Day Deals Before They’re Gone

Best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for headphones and speakers

afterpay day
Image: THE ICONIC

Best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for TVs

Image: LG

Best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for computers and gaming

Image: Sony

Best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for home appliances and tech

afterpay
Image: Dyson

Best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for sex toy 

Image: Arcwave
  • Lovehoney: Save $25 off when you spend $150+, $50 off when you spend $200+, and $75 off when you spend $250+.
  • Wild Secrets: You can get up to 60% off during Afterpay Day.

Can’t see any bargains that you want? You can keep up to date with other sales and deals here.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.