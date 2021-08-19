The Best Tech Deals for Afterpay Day 2021

Afterpay Day is a massive shopping event where you’ll be able to snag huge savings across a wide range of brands and products, including THE ICONIC, The Good Guys, and Catch.
Afterpay Day 2021 sales are set to run from Thursday, August 19 until Sunday, August 22.
With over 1,000 retailers participating in this event, there are a lot of sales going on – more than any one person can really handle. To help you out, we’ve sorted through them all and rounded up the best tech deals that are still currently available.
Best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for headphones and speakers
- THE ICONIC is offering 30% off select Friendie headphones and earbuds.
- Save up to 10% off select Bose Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds via Catch.
- Edifier R1000T4 Active Bookshelf Speaker System – now $79.20, down from $99
- Save $59 on the UE MEGABOOM 3 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker.
Best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for TVs
- Use the promo code AUG1015 to save 10 to 15% across a huge range of products at The Good Guys.
- Blaupunkt 75″ 4K UHD Android Smart TV – now $956, down from $1,195.
- LG Nano80 Series 55″ 4K TV w/ AI ThinQ – now $1,039.20, down from $1,299.
- LG 55″ UP8000 4K UHD Smart TV – now $1,095, down from $1,199.
Best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for computers and gaming
- HP 15.6″ Laptop – now $1,279, down from $1,599
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $69, down from $79.95
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now $89, down from $99.95
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – now $94.90, down from $109.95
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $109, down from $119
Best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for home appliances and tech
- Save 20% off the Dashmate DSH-1052 1080p FHD Dual Channel Dash Cam.
- Dyson is offering $200 off the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Vacuum Cleaner, $300 off the Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum, and $200 off the Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier Heater.
- Garmin: Pick up the Garmin Fenix 6 GPS Smartwatch (47mm) for $479.20 (down from $599) and the Garmin Venu Sq (40.6mm) for $239.20 (down from $299).
- KitchenAid: Save up to 20% off on selected products.
- Save 20% off the MyGenie X5 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.
- Nebula Capsule Smart Mini Projector – now $559.20, down from $699.
- Philips Hue Wireless Dimming Kit – now $46.40, down from $58.
- Shaver Shop: Save up to 65% off.
Best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for sex toy
- Lovehoney: Save $25 off when you spend $150+, $50 off when you spend $200+, and $75 off when you spend $250+.
- Wild Secrets: You can get up to 60% off during Afterpay Day.
