A Marvel What If Clip Introduces a Different Skinny Steve Rogers and His Hydra Stomper

In each episode of What If, different characters from the MCU and Marvel’s comics are spotlighted in self-contained stories that reimagine them as distinctly different versions of themselves than we’re used to seeing on either the big or small screens. What if, the show asks, T’Challa was abducted by the Ravagers? What if Nebula had hair? What if Peggy Carter received the first super-soldier serum, and Steve Rogers never became Captain America?

That last question and some of its answers are laid out in What If’s first episode starring Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, and Dominic Cooper reprising their roles as Carter, Bucky, Barnes, and Howard Stark in a story about how Captain Carter became the world’s first superhero. Check out the new clip below where Steve (Josh Keaton who sounds a lot like Chris Evans here) makes a dramatic appearance.

Though Steve isn’t leading the war effort here, that’s not to say he isn’t right there fighting alongside Peggy and the others, and the clip gives us a glimpse at how the Steve from this universe ends up doing his part to smash some Nazis. The Hydra Stomper bears a resemblance to many of the prototypes and early armour suits developed by Tony and Howard Stark in various Marvel continuities and its presence in What If is likely meant to be that specific universe’s first incarnation of Iron Man. It’s going to be fascinating to see how this Steve Rogers’ legacy lives on as Captain Carter’s story continues in What If’s second season.

What If premieres on August 11.

Here is the gigantic cast list Marvel provided earlier this week: