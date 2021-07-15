What We Do in the Shadows Releases a Delightful Season 3 Teaser

Like many of you, I spent most of 2020 catching up on television. All those times I said “I’d love to watch that, but I just don’t have the time” went out the window. I finally had all the time, and as a result was able to catch so many shows I’d missed — including the phenomenal What We Do In the Shadows. And with the third season looming like an energy vampire over the DMV, a new teaser is here.

The teaser doesn’t give us any real idea of what’s happening after last season’s big cliffhanger, in which Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin (Mark Proksch) found out Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) was a vampire-killing descendant of Van Helsing. No, instead, it’s just our creatures of the night out in the daytime. Wait. How? Well, watch the clip and find out.

No, vampires can’t suddenly walk around in the sunlight. Nandor is just experiencing the sensations of virtual reality, a technology he certainly couldn’t have imagined centuries ago when he was conquering people and first becoming a vampire.

Though the clip is incredibly short, it is worth mentioning that Guillermo is still around, and Nadja is nowhere to be seen. That probably doesn’t mean anything — and it’s possible this teaser may not even be from something in the upcoming season at all. But it might suggest things have gone back to normal after the events at the Nouveau Théatre des Vampires. Well, as normal as things can get for this crew.

Things are sure to be decidedly abnormal (unless, of course, “Jackie Daytona, regular human bartender” shows up again) when What We Do In the Shadows returns for season three on September 2.

It’ll premiere first on FX in the U.S. and then show up on Hulu the next day. In Australia, it’ll likely air on Binge.

It’s been a long year waiting for this and we are super, duper pumped.