Updates From Peacemaker, American Horror Stories, and More

Get a look at what’s to come on The Flash and Superman & Lois. It’s vampire mania as Jamie Foxx teases his new movie Day Shift’s practical effects, and Code Entertainment sets its sights on… a vampire working with the CIA? Plus, more Escape Room: Tournament of Champions footage. To me, my spoilers!

The Vampire Asset

Deadline reports Code Entertainment has fast-tracked The Vampire Asset, a spec script from Jonathan Stokes in which “a reluctant vampire” is “recruited by the CIA to hunt down his former lover — the woman who turned him into an immortal killer — before she unleashes a global catastrophe.”

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx plays with gory practical effects in a new video from the set of his upcoming vampire film, Day Shift.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

The contestants escape an electrified subway car in a new, three-minute clip from Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.

Peacemaker

Filming has officially wrapped on the first season of Peacemaker.

And that’s a wrap on Day 131 & Season One of #Peacemaker. Less than a year ago I pitched a vague pitch to @HBOMax – here we are 11 months later with 8 astounding episodes in the can. Cast & crew: I love you all. Thank you for putting your hearts & souls into this project. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2021

Evil

Spoiler TV has the synopsis for “Z is for Zombie” — this week’s episode of Evil.

Father Mulvehill asks the team for a confidential evaluation, as he fears that he might be the victim of diabolical oppression. Written By: Patricia Ione Lloyd Directed By: Nelson McCormick

American Horror Stories

A new TV spot describes American Horror Stories as “Amityville Horror on crystal meth.”

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW has released a new trailer for the third season of Roswell, New Mexico premiering July 26.

The Flash

The Godspeed War draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s season finale of The Flash.

Superman & Lois

Finally, Superman has doubts in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Fail Safe.”

