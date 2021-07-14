The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Updates From Peacemaker, American Horror Stories, and More

James Whitbrook and Gordon Jackson

James Whitbrook and Gordon Jackson

Published 1 day ago: July 15, 2021 at 7:43 am -
Filed to:comics
day shiftfictional charactersflash in other mediajamie foxxjim cookjonathan stokeskryptoniansloismulvehillpatricia ione lloydroswellsupermansuperman in other media
Updates From Peacemaker, American Horror Stories, and More
The Peacemaker's ready for his streaming spotilight. (Screenshot: Warner Bros.)

Get a look at what’s to come on The Flash and Superman & Lois. It’s vampire mania as Jamie Foxx teases his new movie Day Shift’s practical effects, and Code Entertainment sets its sights on… a vampire working with the CIA? Plus, more Escape Room: Tournament of Champions footage. To me, my spoilers!

The Vampire Asset

Deadline reports Code Entertainment has fast-tracked The Vampire Asset, a spec script from Jonathan Stokes in which “a reluctant vampire” is “recruited by the CIA to hunt down his former lover — the woman who turned him into an immortal killer — before she unleashes a global catastrophe.”

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx plays with gory practical effects in a new video from the set of his upcoming vampire film, Day Shift.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

The contestants escape an electrified subway car in a new, three-minute clip from Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.

Peacemaker

Filming has officially wrapped on the first season of Peacemaker.

Evil

Spoiler TV has the synopsis for “Z is for Zombie” — this week’s episode of Evil.

Father Mulvehill asks the team for a confidential evaluation, as he fears that he might be the victim of diabolical oppression.

Written By: Patricia Ione Lloyd

Directed By: Nelson McCormick

American Horror Stories

A new TV spot describes American Horror Stories as “Amityville Horror on crystal meth.”

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW has released a new trailer for the third season of Roswell, New Mexico premiering July 26.

The Flash

The Godspeed War draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s season finale of The Flash.

Superman & Lois

Finally, Superman has doubts in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Fail Safe.”

Banner art by Jim Cook

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

James Whitbrook and Gordon Jackson

James Whitbrook and Gordon Jackson

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.