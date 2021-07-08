Updates From John Wick: Chapter 4, Black Widow, and More

Fangoria sets its sights on Malay horror for a new remake. Get a brutal look at the next chapter of Fear Street. Kevin Feige continues to hype up Black Widow. Plus, a look at the Addams Family’s return, more Jungle Cruise footage, and what’s next for Fort Salem. Spoilers, away!

John Wick: Chapter 4

Deadline confirms the one and only Lance Reddick will indeed return as Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Untitled Spy Thriller

Meanwhile, Observer reports Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sam Rockwell are attached to star in a currently untitled spy thriller from Matthew Vaughn concerning “a best-selling spy novelist who turns out to be a world-class spy suffering from amnesia.”

Sitora

According to Variety, Fangoria Studios will produce Sitora, a remake of the lost Malay 1964 horror film, Sitora Harimau Jadian, from director Diffan Sina Norman. The story centres on “a tyrannical shaman who puffs up the threat of a supernatural half-man, half-tiger as a means of preserving his feudal control.” Malaysian actor Wan Hanafi Su is attached to star.

Gunpowder Milkshake 2

THR reports Studio Canal is developing a sequel to Gunpowder Milkshake ahead of its July 14 Netflix premiere.

Time Cut

Production has begun on Time Cut, a horror film from director Hannah McPherson and producer Christopher Landon described as “Back to the Future meets Scream.”

TIME CUT started shooting yesterday!!! ???? courtesy of ACE Entertainment pic.twitter.com/D3lhAoPlT8 — Michael Kennedy (@MichaelKenKen) July 7, 2021

Encanto

Here are the first posters for Disney’s latest musical, Encanto.

Image: Disney

Photo: Disney

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is accused of witchcraft in the latest clip from Fear Street Part 2: 1978.

Rising Wolf

A young woman with superpowers is tortured in a futuristic elevator shaft in the trailer for Rising Wolf (previously titled Ascendant).

The Addams Family 2

The Addams Family enjoy a vacation in the first trailer for The Addams Family 2.

Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt discuss their “incredible opportunity” to turn Disney’s Jungle Cruise into a movie in a new featurette.

Black Widow

Elsewhere, Kevin Feige discusses “subverting” fan expectations with the long-awaited Black Widow movie.

Kung Fu

The search for the Forge continues in the trailer for “Sacrifice” — next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Finally, anti-witch sentiment continues to snowball in the trailer for “Not Our Daughters” — next week’s episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.

