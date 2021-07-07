Two Dead After C8 Corvette Carrying Three People Crashes Into Pool At 240 KM/H

On Wednesday, a Chevrolet Corvette convertible crashed through the backyard of a home and into a pool. The crash killed two of the vehicle’s occupants while a third is critically injured.

NBC Los Angeles reports that the crash happened at around 2:18 in the morning in Chino, California. The vehicle, a C8 Corvette convertible, struck a centre median at the intersection of Schaefer Avenue and East End Avenue, took flight and flew over a hedge before it crashed into the pool. The car’s three occupants were all ejected.

An investigation is underway and while the exact cause is unknown, officials are saying that speed is definitely a factor. The vehicle appears to have failed to make a turn while travelling fast enough to cause it to go airborne.

Unfortunately, two of the occupants died as a result of the crash while the third remains in serious condition, but recovering at a local hospital. Video of the scene shows the car missing much of its front end and car parts are strewn all over the area:

Police in a Fox 11 report state that the intersection in question has a speed limit of 24 km/h. They believe the Corvette tried to take the turn at more than 241 km/h. Residents in the neighbourhood report that crashes due to excessive speed are common.

The investigation is ongoing as officials try to find out exactly what happened.

Cars are safer than they ever have been and incredible performance his more accessible, too. But as we’re reminded here, we’re never more than one bad judgement away from tragedy.