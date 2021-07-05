Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom’s Trailer Unleashes the Beasts

From the toylines to the movies, to the TV shows, everyone’s getting a bit feral in the world of Transformers — and the final chapter of Rooster Teeth’s animated take on the conflict between the Autobots and the Decepticons over their home world is no exception.

Revealed through Collider today, the first look at the incredibly clunkily-titled Transformers: War for Cybertron — Kingdom builds off of the revelation in the final moments of the equally incredibly clunkily-titled Transformers: War for Cybertron — Earthrise. At the end of the last chapter, Megatron’s forces had finally caught up with the fleeing Autobot remnants, as the Decepticon leader and Optimus Prime fought over the Matrix of Leadership — only for their ships to crash land on the surface of an alien world… that we recognise very much as a primal Earth. Except, this is Transformers, a franchise about robots being in disguise as other things, so the true revelation wasn’t that our giant mechanical heroes were on earth, but they were being watched by a velociraptor that was very much not a real velociraptor, and actually Dinobot of beloved ‘90s re-imagining Beast Wars.

The Kingdom trailer fully leans into smashing in our traditional Transformers heroes and villains into the world of Beast Wars. The original CG animated series was actually set 300 years after the events of the first Transformers cartoon, involving evolved descendants of the Autobots and Decepticons called the Maximals and Predacons, so seeing them side by side is definitely an interesting twist on integrating Beast Wars into this version of the Transformers origin story. Plus, throw in a few more returning sinister faces from Earthrise like Galvatron and Nemesis Prime, and you might even forget for a brief moment that all those robot animals suddenly turned into, well, robots.

The beast wars begin when Transformers: War for Cybertron — Kingdom hits the streamer on July 29.