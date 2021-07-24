The Walking Dead: World Beyond Teases Huge Revelations at SDCC 2021

The Walking Dead isn’t the only zombie show coming to an end soon. One of AMC’s spinoffs, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, will too. After a successful first season that began in October, its upcoming second season will be its last. Why? Well, the cast and crew took to the computer screens of virtual San Diego Comic-Con @ Home to tease what’s to come, and debut some new footage for fans.

The 2021 SDCC panel revealed that season two will begin on October 3 and The Walking Dead Universe’s chief content officer Scott M. Gimple discussed just how crucial this story would be. “This season, especially, is in-between stories from other stories,” he said. “It really does fill in story gaps or knowledge that the audience doesn’t have. It gets more and more intense that way as the episodes go on [and] there will be a moment very specific to that. There are some very big moments and big aspects to this season.” Does that mean we’ll see the return of Rick Grimes? “Not Rick Grimes,” Gimple said. He explained the season will be told with “three very distinct worlds” with their own issues, all of which will help add more discovery to the overall Walking Dead franchise. What does that cryptic stuff mean? Here’s a clip that begins to hint.

The remainder of the panel focused on each of the actors, including a few new additions, discussing what making this show is like and where their characters are going next. You can watch the whole thing here. For more Walking Dead, check back later for a panel on the main show, click here to read what’s happening on Fear the Walking Dead season seven, and remember that The Walking Dead: World Beyond debuts October 3.

