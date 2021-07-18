The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Walking Dead Universe Book Cover Revealed by AMC Networks

Published 13 hours ago: July 19, 2021 at 5:30 am -
Cover for The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe (Image: AMC/Brian Rood)

AMC Networks, Skybound Entertainment, and Image Comics revealed the new cover to the book The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe from illustrator Brian Rood.

This cover is the first time all AMC’s series — The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond — are featured together in an art piece with over 50 cast members. “We’re thrilled to reveal this monumental painting by Brian Rood, combining all three of The Walking Dead Universe series like never before,” shares Mike Zagari, Head of AMC Networks Publishing. “The image perfectly encapsulates the epic scope of the ever-expanding TWD Universe, and we look forward to sharing more with fans as we approach the book’s launch this fall.”

Marking AMC Networks’ first venture into book publishing, the project is a compilation of pre-production and production art from all three shows with exclusive original sketches, concept art, storyboards, illustrations, and more.

The Art of the AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe hits comic shops in September and all bookstores in October but can be pre-ordered now. Plus, fans will soon be able to pre-order an exclusive special variant edition available on Skybound.com.

The Walking Dead television show is an adaptation of the graphic novel series by Robert Kirkman. Without his stories on life and the exploration of humanity after the apocalypse, there would be no show. Props to Robert Kirkman!

Full cover of The Art Of The Walking Dead Universe (Image: AMC/Brian Rood) Full cover of The Art Of The Walking Dead Universe (Image: AMC/Brian Rood)

