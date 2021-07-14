The Opel Astra Earns Its Blitz Badge With A Hybrid Option

Opel has just announced its newest compact hybrid, the redesigned Astra. This PHEV is another Opel that fits into the strategy Stellantis announced during its big EV Day, where the company showed off its plans for electric cars. For the U.S., Stellantis revealed that Dodge is “not” selling EVs (it is), and Jeep is still wading in the shallow end with its 4xe tech. This Astra is, obviously not gonna be available here in the U.S..

The new hatch is the sixth-generation Astra, and will be available for the first time as a hybrid. Opel will start producing the new Astra in Rüsselsheim, Germany, later this year and drivers in Europe will have their new Astras in early 2022.

Pricing and detailed specs haven’t been released yet, but a report from Automotive News says that the new hatch will sport similar figures to the Peugeot 308 since they share a platform.

Opel shared a some output specs, which highlight the difference between the drivetrains, emphasis mine. It’s quite a big difference, per Opel:

The new Astra will be available from the start of sales with powerful plug-in hybrid electric drive as well as highly efficient petrol and diesel engines, electrifying Opel’s compact class model for the first time in the brand’s history. Power ranges from 81 kW (110 hp) to 96 kW (130 hp) with the petrol and diesel variants and up to 165 kW (225 hp) system output with the plug-in hybrid variants. A six-speed gearbox is standard on the petrol and diesel power units, with an eight-speed automatic transmission (electrified on the plug-in hybrids) optional on the more powerful engines.

There will be two PHEV options, with the more powerful of the two adding over 100 horses to the output of the (weaker) combustion-powered Astra.

Opel really seems like it’s getting into a groove with its current designs. They look great, especially the new Manta, which has now been confirmed for production. Their new interiors are similarly excellent and these models will have pretty good tech onboard.

It makes me think about how silly it seems that Opel wouldn’t import these to the U.S., but then again It’s possible that even with their cool design, the Buick badge might keep American drivers at bay. It’s a shame, really.