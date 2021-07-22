The Last of Us Adds Fringe and Mindhunter Star Anna Torv

The popular zombie survival video game The Last of Us is all about tragedy, but here’s another tragedy: that Netflix’s David Fincher show, Mindhunter, is not returning for a third season. It’s a bummer for a bunch of reasons, but the main one is that we’ll no longer get to see Anna Torv steal every damn scene on the show as Dr. Wendy Carr. However, something good has come out of it, since Torv has now joined the upcoming HBO show based on The Last of Us game.

Variety reports that she’ll play Tess on the show, which is currently filming in Canada. In the game, Tess is Joel’s (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal) partner in crime before Joel heads out across the country with Ellie (Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey) to help stop a zombie apocalypse.

Fans might also know Torv from her starring role as Olivia Dunham on Fringe, but since I’ve never seen that show (I know, I know), I’d just like to wax poetic a bit more about her performance on Mindhunter. In a series that started off being about two men who team up to interrogate serial killers, Torv’s authoritative, imposing presence really brought everything together.

She was at times a foil, at times an ally, but always a very welcome and exciting presence on the show — which, due to the time period it was portraying, prioritised middle-age white men. Without her, Mindhunter’s excellent two seasons wouldn’t have been half as good as they were.

And now she’s moving onto The Last of Us, a show which HBO apparently has a ton of confidence in and is putting a lot of money into. The games are popular because they have some fun zombie killing action, but the relationship between Joel and Ellie, and the difficulties they encounter along with way with people like Tess, are what make it such a compelling and adaptable story.