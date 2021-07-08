The Best SDCC 2021 Exclusives (So Far): Star Wars, Avengers, Ghostbusters, and More

Another year, another San Diego Comic-Con spent sitting on your couch like Thor and Korg. But also like Thor and Korg, that couch experience can still be entertaining. Companies that would ordinarily be releasing exclusive merchandise in San Diego, California during the in-person event are doing so anyway — except now you can get them online.

Gizmodo selected a few of our favourite pieces to highlight that have been revealed thus far — we’ll be updating as we get closer to Comic-Con. Marvel’s delightful Thor and Korg, yes, but there’s much, much more.

Catwoman Movie Collectible Noir Edition vinyl figure

Photo: Cryptozoic

Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman from Batman Returns is one of the most stylish superhero movie characters ever. She looks purr-fectly ready for action in this awesome exclusive from Cryptozoic for $US30 ($40) (it also comes in a “Golden Goddess” variant for $US50 ($67)).

Mos Eisley Vice: Grockett and Wubs action figure two-pack

Photo: DKE

DKE curates talented artists and creators to make unique custom toys, including this amazing mashup of Star Wars and Miami Vice by Yoyodyne Toy Division, featuring an illustration by Tim McDonald. Get more info here but there’s a signed and numbered edition of 20 for $US65 ($87) each.

Retro Hip Hop Wars

Photo: DKE

Biggie vs. Tupac is one of the most iconic rivalries in all of pop culture. So what happens if you mash that up with Star Wars? You get this Hip Hop Wars piece by Fatoh / Kidding Toy — signed and numbered edition of 70 for $US100 ($134). More like this and further details at DKE.

Godzilla ReAction Figure Wave 1: Shogun Godzilla

Photo: Super 7

Look at that adorable monster! Super7 collectibles is releasing this brand new ReAction figure, based on the Shogun Godzilla toy. The photo makes it look big, but it’s only 3.75 inches, however, it’s also only $US25 ($34). Imagine how small the humans would be at that scale! You can find out more here.

Army of Darkness ReAction Figure – Ash (Captain Supermarket)

Photo: Super 7

Super7 is actually releasing a ton of exclusive ReAction figures during Comic-Con (including entries from Power Rangers, Thundercats, and Garbage Pail Kids) and while we were going to stop at Godzilla, we had to show some love for this incredible Ash from Army of Darkness. This one goes for $US20 ($27), more info here.

Star Wars Boba Fett Hallmark Keepsake Ornament

Photo: Hallmark

If you want a deep-cut Star Wars ornament for your Christmas tree, Comic-Con delivers. Hallmark will release this $US30 ($40) ornament of Boba Fett as he appeared in the Star Wars Holiday Special animated sequence “The Story of the Faithful Wookiee.” It’s pretty great.

Ghostbusters Ecto-1 and RTV Hallmark Keepsake Ornament

Photo: Hallmark

Another fascinating Hallmark Comic-Con exclusive is this two-pack from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will finally hit theatres later this year. It’s the old, beat down Ecto-1, which we’ve seen. It’s also $US30 ($40) and comes with…a remote control ghost trap? That’s a ghostbusting game changer. Get more info on the two-pack here.

Nightmare Before Christmas Minimates Commemorative Collection Gift Set

Photo: Diamond

Diamond, the company releasing that awesome Thor and Korg piece, has ton of other offerings too, including Spider-Man, Star Wars, and a bunch of Minimates like these gorgeously detailed ones for $US40 ($54) from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Thicc Thor

Photo: Diamond

You knew it was coming. Here’s the full look at the hilarious, adorable Thor and Korg 2-pack coming from Diamond for $US30 ($40). It makes you want to crack and beer and pwn some noobs.

Cobra Kai Deluxe Action Figure Box Set of 3

Photo: Diamond

Diamond is also facilitating the release of this Cobra Kai three-pack for $US75 ($101). It features the heads of the best karate dojos in the San Fernando Valley: Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do, and Eagle Fang. Details here.

As Comic-Con @ Home 2021 approaches, we’ll be updating this post with more goodies as we find them. A huge thanks to the SDCC Blog for the assist.