The Best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 Plans in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans first launched about a year ago, and a lot has happened in that time. Evening speeds are higher. And most more importantly, more of us can get them.

While NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are still limited to FTTP and HFC premises, more HFC customers are now able to get them. At launch, 70 per cent of HFC addresses were eligible to get a NBN 250 and just 7 per cent an NBN 1000 plan.

This has now risen to 97 per cent for NBN 250 and 58 per cent for NBN 1000. In addition, NBN Co says that all HFC addresses will be able to get an NBN 250 plan by the end of June and 94 per cent should be able to connect on an NBN 1000 plan by the end of the year.

Given HFC makes up a little over 20 per cent of the NBN, that’s not an insignificant upgrade.

Of course, some may be wondering why you’d want a plan faster than NBN 100. After all, NBN 100 is still very fast. There’s no single online activity that genuinely needs a plan faster than NBN 100, but a super high-speed plan could still be a great choice for anyone regularly downloading large files like new release games.

For example, it would take over an hour to download a 50GB or so game on an NBN 100 plan. This would drop to just seven minutes on an NBN 1000 plan. You could start a download, make a drink, and be ready to play not long after.

An NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan would also make sense for larger households with many demanding internet users. And of course, we’ll almost certainly see new technologies that rely on faster internet connections as they become more widely available.

Here’s a look at how download times compare between different speed NBN plans:

What’s the difference in download times? Download NBN 50 NBN 100 NBN 250 NBN 1000 A music album (approx. 100MB) 16 sec 8 sec 3 sec 1 sec Photoshop (approx. 1GB) 3 min 1.5 min 34 sec 8 sec A HD movie on iTunes (approx. 5GB) 14 min 7 min 3 min 42 sec A new release game (approx. 50GB) 2 hours, 20 min 1 hour, 10 min 29 min 7 min

With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at the best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans around.

NBN 1000 plans

MyRepublic currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan around, billed at $99 per month for your first six months, and then $129 thereafter. The provider is also offering your first month on the plan for free (this month is included in the six-month discount period).

Excluding promotional discounts, the majority of NBN 1000 plans retail for around $150 per month. Even at full price, MyRepublic’s plan is cheaper than most. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 350Mbps on NBN 1000 plans, making it the third-fastest option around right now.

Kogan is up next with its own NBN 1000 discount, charging $104.90 per month for your first six months and then $148.90 per month thereafter. Kogan reports typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. If you’re also a Kogan Energy customer, you can get a $50 energy credit every year you’re with Kogan Internet, for up to three years.

Superloop is just a hair more expensive than Kogan, but has a cheaper price in the long run. You’re looking at $104.95 per month for your first six months, and $139.95 per month thereafter. The telco does however have a 3TB cap on this plan, after which you’ll be limited to speeds of 100Mbps. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

TPG has finally thrown its hat into the ring and is now offering an NBN 1000 plan for $114.99 per month for your first six months, and $144.99 per month thereafter. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

If you’re looking for a faster NBN 1000 plan, Aussie Broadband now reports typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. The plan will set you back $119 per month for your first six months, and $149 per month thereafter. You’ll need to use the promo code FAST30 to get this deal.

Telstra has the fastest NBN 1000 plan right now, reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps. It’s also the most expensive, however. You’ll pay $140 per month for your first six months and $180 per month thereafter. Telstra will throw in a free three-month subscription to Binge for your troubles, however.

The plan is contract-free, but you’ll need to pay a modem fee if you leave in your first two years. This is equivalent to $9 per month for each month left in your term.

NBN 250 plans

If you’re after an NBN 250 plan, MATE is your cheapest option at $89 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. You can save a further $10 per month by bundling in a MATE SIM-only mobile plan. These start at $20 per month with 10GB and are powered by the Telstra network. If you jump up to the $25 per month plan, you’ll get 20GB and a free Tidal subscription. MATE reports typical evening speeds of 208Mbps on NBN 250 plans.

Superloop has a similar promo charging $89.95 per month for your first six months, but is more expensive at full price at $119.95 per month. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 215Mbps on NBN 250 plans.

iPrimus is up next with a $90 plan for your first six months, and $115 per month thereafter. While iPrimus’ plan is contract-free, its typical evening speed aren’t currently available.

Tangerine and Kogan are both offering plans for $94.90 per month the first six months you’re with either provider, and then $109.90 and $128.90 per month, respectively. Tangerine has typical evening speeds of 205Mbps, while Kogan has speeds of 200Mbps.

Aussie Broadband has the fastest NBN 250 plan out of any major provider, reporting typical evening speeds of 248Mbps. You’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months, and $129 per month thereafter. To get this Aussie Broadband deal, you’ll need to use the promo code FAST30.

Telstra is up next, and is reporting typical evening speed of 230Mbps, making it the second-fastest NBN 250 plan around. Telstra is offering a plan that is $100 plan for your first six months, and $140 per month thereafter. While Telstra’s plan is contract-free, you’ll be up for a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $9 per month for each month left in your term.

NBN 100 plans

And if you can’t get a plan faster than NBN 100 yet, here’s a look at some of the fastest NBN 100 plans around right now.

SpinTel, Superloop, Optus, and Telstra now all report typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on their NBN 100 plans, ostensibly making them congestion free.

SpinTel is the cheapest of this bunch, priced at $74 per month for your first six months and $84.95. Even at full price, that’s one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans around.

Superloop follows at $74.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. In addition, if your address is capable of NBN 250 speeds, you’ll get a three-month free speed boost.

Optus’ plan is $89 per month for your first six months, and $95 per month thereafter. You’ll need to pay a $99 setup fee however, and you’ll be up for a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first three years. This is equivalent to $7 per month left in your term.

Lastly, a Telstra NBN 100 plan will set you back $100 per month for your first six months, and $110 per month thereafter. While the plan is contract-free, once again, you’ll pay out a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is $9 per month for each month left in your two years.

Aussie Broadband is right behind, reporting typical evening speeds of 99Mbps. Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 plan is currently $99 per month, but you can get your first month with the provider for free with the promo code FASTMONTH.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.