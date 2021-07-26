The 10 Best ‘Boring’ Livestreams on YouTube

Do you feel like you’ve watched everything already? Nothing good on Netflix? Do you just want to zone out to something live halfway around the world? We’ve compiled a list of “boring” livestreams available on YouTube. They might be boring, but if you stare at them long enough, you might be surprised at what you find.

Mount Fuji

This 4K live shot of Mount Fuji may not seem like much at first glance, but if you stare at it long enough, it can start to feel relaxing. Yes, it might be boring to stare at a mountain all day. But sometimes that’s exactly what you need.

Lake Michigan Lighthouse

The South Haven South Pierhead Lighthouse in Michigan is one of our supposedly “boring” livestreams, but it has one special twist: You can move the camera around. Just click the button in the top left corner and you can see in 360 degrees.

The Peace Bridge

The U.S.-Canada border is currently closed to regular travel due to the covid-19 pandemic, but goods are still making it across that border every single day. Have you ever wanted to watch the trucks moving between the two countries? Now’s your chance.

The Peace Bridge Authority in New York state has four different livestreams, including Canada-Bound Truck Inspection, USA Inspection Plaza, Canadian Inspection Lanes, and Canada Bound Bridge.

Moon Jelly Cam at Monterey Aquarium

Monterey Aquarium on the central California coast has quite an array of sea creatures, including these moon jellies. And while they’re technically “boring,” they’re also quite beautiful. You can’t see the moon jellies when it’s nighttime Pacific time, but they’re quite a sight on YouTube during the day.

Geirangerfjord cruise port, Hellesylt, Norway

Have you ever wanted to watch a dock waiting for a cruise that may or may not ever come? Now’s your opportunity. This livestream, available on YouTube, shows a live shot of the Geirangerfjord cruise port in Hellesylt, Norway. If you catch it during Norway’s morning it’s actually quite beautiful, and may not even qualify for our “boring” list. But boring is obviously in the eye of the beholder, if you haven’t figured that part out yet.

Falcon Watch

There are a lot of bird livestreams on YouTube, but what sets this one apart is the high poop-to-bird ratio. That sure is a lot of poop. Honestly it’s a falcon cam without many falcons. And with that, it’s a perfect boring livestream.

Nashville, Tennessee

Do you ever get the desire to just look at Nashville, Tennessee? Maybe not, but there’s something oddly transfixing about this YouTube stream that just shows Nashville at all hours of the day.

Duluth Canal Cam

Duluth, Minnesota used to be a bustling town at the height of the region’s iron ore boom in the early 20th century. And while it’s decidedly more quiet today, you can still catch ships coming in every now and again. This YouTube livestream from Duluth is mostly boring though, which makes it perfect for our lest.

Atlantic City Boardwalk

The Atlantic City Boardwalk is supposedly filled with all kinds of interesting characters, which may lead you to believe that this YouTube livestream is too interesting for our “boring” list. But you’d be wrong. We’ve been staring at this thing for hours and absolutely nothing interesting has happened. Maybe if we just keep staring.

Norway’s blurry traffic cam

Do no adjust your screen, it’s supposed to look like that.

Traffic cameras are obviously nothing new. But the Norwegians apparently value privacy in their traffic cams. This YouTube livestream shows the traffic along a road in Norway. But you won’t find anything interesting there. Just a bunch of blurred out cars.