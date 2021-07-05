Superloop’s Quick NBN 250 and 1000 Plans Are Going for a Bargain

As far as internet providers go, Superloop has done a pretty consistent job of offering decent typical evening speeds for its NBN plans. While it may not have the highest average speeds, the provider still sits above the average mark for each tier, while offering solid value for the monthly cost of its plans.

If you’re someone who loves a good deal as much they love quick internet, Superloop is currently running promotional offers for its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

If you sign up for one of these Superloop plans between now and July 31, the provider will knock $30 off your monthly NBN 250 bill and $35 off your NBN 1000 bill. This means that Superloop’s NBN 250 plan is now $89.95/month, and its NBN 1000 plan is $104.95/month.

Both of these discounts will last for the first six months you’re with Superloop and, depending on which plan you take, will save you $180 or $210 during this period. These plans also come with no lock-in contracts, so you’re free to leave them at any time

It’s important to note that before you sign up for either of these plans, you need to make sure that you have an NBN connection that supports them. At the moment, these two connections are only available to customers with fibre to the premises (FTTP) and hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) connections.

Superloop’s NBN 250 plan

When compared to other NBN 250 connections, Superloop isn’t the cheapest plan available – even with this discount. However, the price difference between Superloop and the cheapest plan, which belongs to Mate, is a whole $0.95. Superloop does have the better typical evening speed of the two providers at 215Mbps.

Considering its monthly price and typical evening speed, Superloop’s NBN 250 plan is pretty solid value.

It’s one of the fastest plans within this connection tier for under $100/month. It’s not the fastest, with Telstra reporting evening speeds of 230Mbps, and Aussie Broadband reporting speeds of 248Mbps.

Telstra’s NBN 250 plan will set you back $100/month, while Aussie Broadband’s plan is $99/month.

You can check out a list of available NBN 250 plans below:

Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan

For its NBN 1000 plan, Superloop has reported speeds of 250Mbps. Unlike its NBN 250 plan, this NBN 1000 plan isn’t unlimited, coming with a 3,000GB data cap.

Compared to other NBN 1000 connections, Superloop’s fairs about the same as its NBN 250 plan. While it’s not the cheapest on the market, it’s still one of the cheapest with a solid typical evening speed.

If you are after the cheapest connection on the market, MyRepublic is offering a plan that’s $99/month, while Kogan has a plan for $104.90/month. Both of these providers are currently offering discounts that last for the first six months you’re on either connection, with MyRepublic also offering one free month of internet.

In terms of average speeds, Kogan shares Superloop’s 250Mbps, while MyRepublic is 350Mpbs.

You can see how Superloop compares to other NBN 1000 plans in the table below: