The News Of Tomorrow, Today

States With the Best (and Worst) Vaccination Rates in the U.S.

Matt Novak

Matt Novak

Published 3 hours ago: July 27, 2021 at 8:30 pm -
Filed to:21st century in the united states
articlesasa hutchinsonbiotechnologycontemporary historycovid 19 pandemic in the united statesdonald trumphealth medical pharmaunited statesvaccination
States With the Best (and Worst) Vaccination Rates in the U.S.
People eat outside during the lunch hour at a restaurant on 14th Street NW in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Drew Angere, Getty Images)

The U.S. covid-19 vaccination rate is currently 49.71%, ranked 22nd in the world, down from 18th place just last week. But which individual states are doing the best?

We’ve compiled a list of vaccination rates for every U.S. state and Washington D.C. using data from Johns Hopkins University, comparing each state to the vaccination efforts of other countries.

The top state isn’t even a state, with Washington, D.C. taking the top spot. Over 69% of residents in the District of Columbia have been fully vaccinated. Vermont (68%), Rhode Island (67%), Massachusetts (63%), and Maine (63%) round out the top five.

But some states are really struggling to get people vaccinated. Alabama is the worst, with only 34.27% of its population fully vaccinated, with Mississippi (34.34%) and Wyoming (36%) rounding out the worst three states for covid-19 vaccinations.

Below we have all 50 states (plus D.C.) and how they’re doing compared to countries around the world.

  1. District of Columbia – 69.37%, similar percentage to the United Arab Emirates

  2. Vermont – 68.11%, similar to San Marino

  3. Rhode Island – 67.26%, similar to San Marino

  4. Massachusetts – 63.99%, similar to Chile

  5. Maine – 63.58%, similar to Bahrain

  6. Connecticut – 62.75%, similar to Uruguay

  7. Hawaii – 59.78%, similar to Mongolia

  8. New Jersey – 59.02%, similar to Qatar

  9. Washington – 58.88%, similar to Israel

  10. Maryland – 58.76%, similar to Israel

  11. New Hampshire – 58.51%, similar to Israel

  12. Oregon – 56.89%, similar to Bhutan

  13. New Mexico – 56.83%, similar to Bhutan

  14. New York – 56.27%, similar to Canada

  15. Colorado – 55.47%, similar to United Kingdom

  16. Virginia – 54.68%, similar to Spain

  17. Minnesota – 54.24%, similar to Hungary

  18. California – 53.27%, similar to Singapore

  19. Delaware – 53.21%, similar to Singapore

  20. Pennsylvania – 51.92%, similar to Ireland

  21. Wisconsin – 51.81%, similar to Ireland

  22. Illinois – 50.30%, similar to Portugal

  23. Florida – 49.79%, similar to Germany

  24. Nebraska – 49.70%, similar to Germany

  25. Iowa – 49.56%, similar to Liechtenstein

  26. Michigan – 48.73%, similar to Maldives

  27. North Carolina – 47.47%, similar to Netherlands

  28. Utah – 47.39%, similar to Luxembourg

  29. South Dakota – 47.39%, similar to Luxembourg

  30. Arizona – 47.15%, similar to Switzerland

  31. Ohio – 46.35%, similar to Greece

  32. Nevada – 45.58%, similar to France

  33. Kentucky – 45.43%, similar to France

  34. Alaska – 45.14%, similar to Poland

  35. Kansas – 44.96%, similar to Poland

  36. Montana – 44.89%, similar to Poland

  37. Texas – 44.56%, similar to Poland

  38. Indiana – 44.41%, similar to Andorra

  39. West Virginia – 42.25%, similar to Czechia

  40. South Carolina – 41.36%, similar to Mauritius

  41. Missouri – 41.11%, similar to Mauritius

  42. North Dakota – 40.19%, similar to Mauritius

  43. Oklahoma – 40.11%, similar to Mauritius

  44. Georgia – 39.92%, similar to Serbia

  45. Idaho – 39.86%, similar to Serbia

  46. Tennessee – 39.59%, similar to Serbia

  47. Louisiana – 36.48%, similar to Estonia

  48. Arkansas – 36.22%, similar to Estonia

  49. Wyoming – 36.21%, similar to Estonia

  50. Mississippi – 34.34%, similar to Latvia

  51. Alabama – 34.27%, similar to Croatia

Keep in mind, this list only counts the percentage of the eligible population that’s been fully vaccinated. California, for instance has immunized the most people in the country by far, with over 20.9 million residents fully vaccinated. But the state ranks 18th in our list because only 53.27% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Why are some states doing better than others? Sadly, a lot of it has to do with politics. Americans who support former president Donald Trump are much less likely to support the covid-19 vaccination, and you’re seeing that play out in states like Arkansas, where the Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson, was booed yesterday for debunking conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccines, such as the false idea that they cause infertility in women.

This is what not just the U.S. but the world is up against as far-right politicians around the world stoke fears about vaccines and tell people that covid-19 really isn’t a big deal.

The global death toll currently stands at more than 4.16 million people, according to Johns Hopkins University. But death isn’t the only consequence of this vile disease. Over 194 million people have contracted covid-19, with many suffering severe health effects for months after supposedly recovering from the illness.

If you still haven’t gotten vaccinated, it’s not too late. Just visit vaccines.gov to find out where you can get yours. It’s completely free.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Matt Novak

Matt Novak

Matt Novak is the editor of Gizmodo's Paleofuture blog

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.