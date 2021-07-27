States With the Best (and Worst) Vaccination Rates in the U.S.

The U.S. covid-19 vaccination rate is currently 49.71%, ranked 22nd in the world, down from 18th place just last week. But which individual states are doing the best?

We’ve compiled a list of vaccination rates for every U.S. state and Washington D.C. using data from Johns Hopkins University, comparing each state to the vaccination efforts of other countries.

The top state isn’t even a state, with Washington, D.C. taking the top spot. Over 69% of residents in the District of Columbia have been fully vaccinated. Vermont (68%), Rhode Island (67%), Massachusetts (63%), and Maine (63%) round out the top five.

But some states are really struggling to get people vaccinated. Alabama is the worst, with only 34.27% of its population fully vaccinated, with Mississippi (34.34%) and Wyoming (36%) rounding out the worst three states for covid-19 vaccinations.

Below we have all 50 states (plus D.C.) and how they’re doing compared to countries around the world.

District of Columbia – 69.37%, similar percentage to the United Arab Emirates Vermont – 68.11%, similar to San Marino Rhode Island – 67.26%, similar to San Marino Massachusetts – 63.99%, similar to Chile Maine – 63.58%, similar to Bahrain Connecticut – 62.75%, similar to Uruguay Hawaii – 59.78%, similar to Mongolia New Jersey – 59.02%, similar to Qatar Washington – 58.88%, similar to Israel Maryland – 58.76%, similar to Israel New Hampshire – 58.51%, similar to Israel Oregon – 56.89%, similar to Bhutan New Mexico – 56.83%, similar to Bhutan New York – 56.27%, similar to Canada Colorado – 55.47%, similar to United Kingdom Virginia – 54.68%, similar to Spain Minnesota – 54.24%, similar to Hungary California – 53.27%, similar to Singapore Delaware – 53.21%, similar to Singapore Pennsylvania – 51.92%, similar to Ireland Wisconsin – 51.81%, similar to Ireland Illinois – 50.30%, similar to Portugal Florida – 49.79%, similar to Germany Nebraska – 49.70%, similar to Germany Iowa – 49.56%, similar to Liechtenstein Michigan – 48.73%, similar to Maldives North Carolina – 47.47%, similar to Netherlands Utah – 47.39%, similar to Luxembourg South Dakota – 47.39%, similar to Luxembourg Arizona – 47.15%, similar to Switzerland Ohio – 46.35%, similar to Greece Nevada – 45.58%, similar to France Kentucky – 45.43%, similar to France Alaska – 45.14%, similar to Poland Kansas – 44.96%, similar to Poland Montana – 44.89%, similar to Poland Texas – 44.56%, similar to Poland Indiana – 44.41%, similar to Andorra West Virginia – 42.25%, similar to Czechia South Carolina – 41.36%, similar to Mauritius Missouri – 41.11%, similar to Mauritius North Dakota – 40.19%, similar to Mauritius Oklahoma – 40.11%, similar to Mauritius Georgia – 39.92%, similar to Serbia Idaho – 39.86%, similar to Serbia Tennessee – 39.59%, similar to Serbia Louisiana – 36.48%, similar to Estonia Arkansas – 36.22%, similar to Estonia Wyoming – 36.21%, similar to Estonia Mississippi – 34.34%, similar to Latvia Alabama – 34.27%, similar to Croatia

Keep in mind, this list only counts the percentage of the eligible population that’s been fully vaccinated. California, for instance has immunized the most people in the country by far, with over 20.9 million residents fully vaccinated. But the state ranks 18th in our list because only 53.27% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Why are some states doing better than others? Sadly, a lot of it has to do with politics. Americans who support former president Donald Trump are much less likely to support the covid-19 vaccination, and you’re seeing that play out in states like Arkansas, where the Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson, was booed yesterday for debunking conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccines, such as the false idea that they cause infertility in women.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) and state vaccine official Dr. Jennifer Dillaha berated by crowd with boos, groans and shouts for saying there is no medical evidence at this time that the COVID vaccines impact fertility. pic.twitter.com/LpUpHVJxbO — The Recount (@therecount) July 26, 2021

This is what not just the U.S. but the world is up against as far-right politicians around the world stoke fears about vaccines and tell people that covid-19 really isn’t a big deal.

The global death toll currently stands at more than 4.16 million people, according to Johns Hopkins University. But death isn’t the only consequence of this vile disease. Over 194 million people have contracted covid-19, with many suffering severe health effects for months after supposedly recovering from the illness.

If you still haven’t gotten vaccinated, it’s not too late. Just visit vaccines.gov to find out where you can get yours. It’s completely free.