Are Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Okay?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to release on December 26, 2021 in Australia, but despite the hype and rumours around the film — and even the release of promotional toys — there’s still no trailer in sight.

Fans originally speculated it would launch around the same time Black Widow hit theatres but so far we’ve heard nothing about when we’ll see our first real glimpses of the film. Couple that with the coronavirus-induced delay, and you’ve got a fanbase that’s going completely nutty.

We here at Gizmodo Australia we care about the people — and we’re here to ask: are Spider-Man: No Way Home fans okay?

The thirst for a new Spider-Man trailer has reached such a fever pitch online that Marvel fans are spiralling into a deep pit of despair.

While memes following the rumours of all three Spider-Man (Holland, Garfield, Maguire) appearing in the film were jubilant, they’ve now taken on a far more defeatist tone as months pass by with no news. As days go by, the tweets get sadder.

Spider-Man twitter every day so far pic.twitter.com/6bLyRbViZK — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) June 5, 2021

Sony have been such trolls recently that they will say "here's the Spider-Man no way home trailer" and drop this instead pic.twitter.com/XK0tYujDec — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) July 3, 2021

165 days until Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out and we still need a trailer. pic.twitter.com/u9pEFmuepy — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) July 4, 2021

When you get a Clifford trailer but not a spider-man no way home trailer. pic.twitter.com/EPNJ7RT0UM — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) June 29, 2021

YOUR FIGHTING TO HIDE THE TRAILER SO YOU CAN WATCH EVERY SPIDEY FAN AROUND YOU HAVE A MENTAL BREAKDOWN pic.twitter.com/GC1CQ4OQw4 — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) July 6, 2021

Posting a sad picture of Tobey Maguire until we get the No Way Home trailer Day 3 pic.twitter.com/SsNYVPVytM — Venom 2 News and Updates (@Venom2update) July 5, 2021

But it’s no wonder fans are losing it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently rumoured to be the biggest Spider-Man tale of all time, with villains and heroes from across the Spidey universe (including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock) already confirmed to appear in the movie. The thought is enough to make anyone salivate, even the most relapsed Spider-fan.

At this stage, it’s safe to say it’s one of the most highly anticipated Marvel films — but this might also be the reason why we haven’t seen a trailer just yet.

Why Sony could be holding the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer back

Marvel is currently focused on marketing for several key properties: Loki, which still has a week-long run left, Eternals, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The latter two are new properties, and it’s likely Marvel and Sony have chosen to delay the trailer for Spider-Man to give these movies room to breathe.

Given they both following entirely new characters, fans will need time to learn more about them and get excited for the next wave of heroes. But if all anybody is talking about is Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’ll dampen the enthusiasm for both and reduce their appeal at the box office.

The mainstream appeal of Spider-Man eclipses both Eternals and Shang-Chi, and it would overshadow the releases of both.

Another reason we haven’t seen anything of Spider-Man: No Way Home yet is likely to do with Loki.

As confirmed by the release of a Funko Pop Vinyl, we know Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will appear in No Way Home. He’s also set to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a ‘horror-style’ movie exploring multiple universes — the same themes Loki is playing in.

Films set in the MCU tend to be connected in weird and wonderful ways, and it could be the events of Loki impact Doctor Strange and/or the multiverse itself which in turn, has an impact on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Everybody hates spoilers, and it would be a real shame if something from No Way Home spoiled the ending of Loki in some way.

At this stage, all we have to go off is speculation. Sony and Marvel have remained tight-lipped about the Spider-Man: No Way Home, and with so much confusion around leaks and actual ‘confirmations’ we still have no clue when a trailer will appear.

We know we’re getting one eventually, but we’ll just have to stay sane long enough to see it. Keep safe, Spider-Man fans. One day, you’ll get your prize.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to release in Australian cinemas on December 26, 2021.