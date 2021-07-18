The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Space Jam: A New Legacy Takes Box Office’s Top Spot This Weekend

Published 2 hours ago: July 19, 2021 at 3:30 am
The Looney Tunes Gang (Image: Warner Bros.)

The first Space Jam starring Michael Jordan was released in 1996 and opened with $US27.5 ($37) million. By the time the film ended its run, the overall domestic total was $US90 ($122) million in box office sales.

Warner Bros. had reason for concern regarding viewership with the latest movie because we’re still in a pandemic, so there is always worry about whether people will come to theatres. But there’s also the concern about how fans would connect with a sequel 25 years later.

Now, there is no reason for worry as the Looney Tunes gang and Lebron James takes the box office’s top spot. Deadline reports Space Jam: A New Legacy opened with $US13.1 ($18) million on Friday and is on track for an overall $US32 ($43) million by the end of the weekend. Marvel’s Black Widow is set to come in second place with $US25.6 ($35) million.

Lebron James is celebrating the success of Space Jam on social media and has a message for everyone who doubted the film.

To read Germain Lussier’s full review of Space Jam: A New Legacy click here.

