Sideshow’s New Dracula and Van Helsing Figures Are Delightfully Frightful

Published 17 mins ago: July 1, 2021 at 3:00 am -
Fang-tastic! (Image: Sideshow)

Hammer Horror’s 1958 classic Dracula, also known as Horror of Dracula, has inspired a pair of strikingly realistic, highly detailed figures soon to join Sideshow’s Horror Collectibles line. Which dynamic duo? Creature of the night Count Dracula and his greatest foe, Doctor Van Helsing, of course. Gizmodo is thrilled to share an exclusive first look at both.

First up, the Dracula figure stands 22.25” tall, atop a “stone-effect base bedecked with Gothic gargoyles,” according to Sideshow. His likeness, of course, is that of iconic actor Sir Christopher Lee, with the vampire’s trademark eyes, fangs, instantly recognisable hairline, and a bit of dripping blood for extra pizazz. His swanky outfit is made of tailored fabric, complete with his classic black suit and accessories of choice: a luxurious, red-lined cape and hypnotic signet ring.

As for Van Helsing, he’s 21.5″ tall, also posing with gargoyles, and the very image of the great Peter Cushing. According to Sideshow, “this statue captures his character’s determined and fearless expression as he summons his resolve and prepares to confront his nemesis, the fiendish Count Dracula.” He’s also got a black suit paired with a red vest, faux fur-trimmed coat, leather-like gloves, and three things he’d never leave home without: a crucifix, a wooden stake, and a hammer.

Check out the gallery below for images of both!

Image: Sideshow, Other

Image: Sideshow, Other

Yeah, bloody fangs, but what about THOSE EYES?

Image: Sideshow, Other

Image: Sideshow, Other

Cape game very strong.

Image: Sideshow, Other

Image: Sideshow, Other

Legends!

Image: Sideshow, Other

Image: Sideshow, Other

Gotta dress for cold

Image: Sideshow, Other

Image: Sideshow, Other

Weapons check!

Horror of Dracula — so titled for its U.S. release, to avoid confusion with the 1931 Dracula starring Béla Lugosi — was Hammer’s first Dracula movie to star Christopher Lee as the infamous vampire (he’d go on to play the role a total of 10 times, including in seven Hammer movies). Cushing first co-starred with Lee in Hammer’s 1957 The Curse of Frankenstein, and their pairing the next year in Dracula further cemented the chemistry between the two horror legends, who ended up appearing in over 20 movies together (including monster-on-a-train classic Horror Express).

Both figures — sold separately, but man they look good together — are available for pre-order (RSVP to get more information on Dracula here; Van Helsing here), with more details from Sideshow (including the shipping dates and prices) coming soon.

