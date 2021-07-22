How To Take A Screenshot Or Screen Recording On Android

Taking a screenshot on iPhone is as easy as the click of a couple of buttons, but how do you screenshot on Android?

Screenshotting is a handy way to share information, save a post for later or share what you’re looking at with friends and family. It’s an essential skill to know how to do, so you might as well learn it now.

Note: This information is relevant for Android 11 and up, if you’re using an older OS, check the Android website for help.

How To Take A Screenshot On Android Using Power/Volume Down

Taking a screenshot on Android is super simple and easy. Using the power and volume down buttons is the standard way to take a screenshot

Open the screen that you want to screenshot, make sure everything looks exactly how you want to capture it. Simultaneously press the ‘power’ and ‘volume down’ buttons. Voila! You’ve taken a screenshot.

To access your screenshot, open the ‘Photos’ app and select the ‘Screenshots’ folder from your library.

How To Take A Screenshot On Android Using Hold Power

If the above method doesn’t work because of the device or version you’re running, don’t fret because there’s a work around.

Open the screen that you want to screenshot, make sure everything looks exactly how you want to capture it. Hold the ‘power’ button for a few seconds. When prompted, select the ‘screenshot’ button on your screen. There you go! You took a screenshot! Hooray!

How To Screen Record On Android

In addition to taking screenshots on your Android, you can also screen record video footage.

Swipe down twice from the top of your Android screen. Select ‘screen record’. Note: you might need to swipe right to find this option. Set your screen up to show what you’d like to record. Select ‘start’. Recording will begin after the countdown. To stop recording, swipe down from the top menu screen and select the screen recorder button.

To find your saved screen recordings, open your phone’s ‘Photos’ app and select the ‘Movies’ library.