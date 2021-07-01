Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Everything We Know So Far

Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 lineup earlier this year, but we’re still waiting on news about its most innovative phone: the Galaxy Fold.

After a disastrous first model, Samsung improved its folding technology to bring us the Galaxy Z Fold2 last September. This means a third generation of the Fold is still a while away, but we’re eager to see what other developments will come out of this folding technology.

This is everything we know about Samsung’s Galaxy Fold3 so far. Keep an eye on this post as we’ll keep updating it as more information is announced.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Design

S Pen stylus

A rumour that went around a while ago suggested that both the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Fold3 could be getting S Pen support. Well, it turned out to be true for the S21 Ultra so it does stand to reason that it could be coming to the Fold3 as well.

This rumour initially came from a Korean site Ajou News (via TechRadar), which reports that a Samsung Group official has said the Galaxy Z Fold will be S Pen compatible and have an inbuilt notch to house the stylus.

There have actually been multiple leaks to support this rumour including one that suggests Samsung will switch the S Pen technology from electromagnetic resonance to active electrostatic solution to support the Fold3. Samsung may also double the glass thickness to 60 micrometres to help withstand the use of a stylus.

Camera

The same report from Ajou News also claims that the Fold3 will be the first to have an under-display camera. This will be a first for the Fold and means the front-facing camera will be housed under the screen itself. That’s right, no notch required. The report did say that if the camera quality decreases from being under the screen, it will not be included.

Display

Early leaks have indicated that the Galaxy Fold3 will actually get a smaller display. Leaker Ross Young said the Fold3 will shrink the screen size in order to accommodate for the aforementioned S Pen.

My Xmas leaks – Galaxy Fold 3 – main display shrinks from 7.59" to 7.55". Cover display goes from 6.23" to 6.21". Need more space for S Pen.

Galaxy Z Flip 3/Flip Lite – grows slightly from 6.67" to 6.70". 120Hz and LTPO on the Z Flip 3. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 24, 2020

It also seems the Galaxy Fold3 may have achieved the impossible and entirely eliminated the crease on the screen if Samsung leaker Ice Universe is to be believed.

Samsung has made significant progress in solving the crease problem of Fold3 and Flip3. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 18, 2021

Colours

A leak from 91Mobiles has revealed renders that show the upcoming foldable in three different colours: black, dark green and a pearly kinda pink colour.

These renders also suggest that the Z Fold3 could have an under-display camera in the top right corner.

Galaxy Fold 3 Lite

A sizeable rumour going around from The Elec is that a lite version of Samsung’s fold could be the first to release this year. The report indicates that Samsung will release three foldable phones in 2021: the Galaxy Z Fold3, the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

The Galaxy Z Fold Lite is said to be the budget model of the Fold3, which is nice considering just how expensive the current Folds are. It’s said to have a 7-inch internal screen and a 4-inch external screen.

The Lite is also said to release in the first quarter of 2021, with the other two releasing later in the year. That being said this report is from early 2020 and we’re in March 2021 now without any sign of a new Fold3 Lite from Samsung. Other reports indicate that some form of the Fold3 will ship as soon as May, so this could refer to the Fold3 or the Fold3 Lite.

Water resistance

Some sources are claiming the Galaxy Fold3 will receive an IP rating, meaning it will have some level of water and dust resistance. There’s no word on what its IP rating will be but just having one at all is a step up from previous generations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Specs

An exclusive report from SamMobile has revealed some leaked specs for the Fold3. The report claims the new model will have at least 256GB of storage (similar to the Fold2) and will run Android 11 with One UI 3.5.

The Galaxy S21 series just received One UI 3.1 so there are a few more updates to go until we reach the Fold3’s rumoured standards.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Release Date

Ajou News’ earlier report indicates that we could see the Galaxy Fold3 release as soon as June. However, another leak from @Universelce on Twitter said that we’d be waiting another 5 months to see the Fold3. This was back in February which would take us to July 2021.

Update June 15: We’re well into June now and there’s still been no word on the Galaxy Fold3’s release date. However, leaker Jon Prosser suggests that both the Fold 3 and the Flip 3 will launch on August 27.

At this point, the best place to hedge your bets is probably the second half of 2021 for an announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Price

Both the Galaxy Fold and the Z Fold2 have come in it a hefty $2,999 price tag. With no changes between these prices the best we can hope for is that the price won’t increase with the Fold3.

IF rumours are true Samsung could be looking at making its Fold3 a little more affordable. According to SamMobile the Fold3 will be getting a decent price cut of up to 20% cheaper than its predecessors. This means we could be looking at as much as $600 off.

Let’s hope those rumours are true.

This article has been updated with additional information.