Aussie Release Date for Samsung’s New Foldables May Have Been Revealed

Rumours have been swirling about the next generation of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 3 phones for some time now. We’ll finally learn more on August 12, but a pre-order offer may have already revealed the Australian release date for the new foldable phones.

Is this the Australian release date for Samsung’s new phones?

Details about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will likely be revealed at Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked Event which bears the subheading ‘get ready to unfold.’

While most Aussies will have to stay up late on August 12 to find out more, an examination of Samsung’s event page reveals a few details.

Currently, Samsung is allowing customers to register their interest in the next Galaxy devices on the Unpacked event page. The company is also offering complimentary Samsung Care+ (valued at $399) for those who pre-order.

As spotted by WhistleOut, the fine print on this page also reveals a potential release date for the new foldables in Australia, weeks ahead of the Unpacked event.

The footnotes on the page cite the pre-order period as running from the 12th of August through to the 9th of September 2021. Hence it seems likely September 10 will be the day the new Galaxy Flip 3 and Galaxy Fold 3 are released onto shelves in Australia.

What to expect from the Fold 3 and Flip 3

The biggest change coming to the Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3, which Samsung recently confirmed, is S-Pen support.

Both foldable devices will get tablet features thanks to a new specially designed stylus which also suggests the screens will include stronger foldable glass.

Leaked renders of the two devices show fairly similar designs to the previous generation but rumours suggest Samsung has been working hard on solving the crease problem.

All will be revealed come August 12 at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Aussies can tune into the event live at 12 am AEST (or 11:30 pm ACST, 10 pm AWST on August 11).