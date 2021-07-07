Everywhere You Can Pre-Order The Nintendo Switch OLED In Australia

Nintendo’s worst kept secret has finally been revealed – the Nintendo Switch OLED is on the way.

While it’s not exactly what a lot of Nintendo fans were hoping for, the Switch OLED is a new console, which sometimes is exciting enough.

The Nintendo Switch OLED features a brand new 7-inch OLED screen that outputs 720p or 1080p when docked. It also has double the internal storage at 64GB, a wider and sturdier kickstand and enhanced audio via the internal speakers.

The Switch OLED is also confirmed to be backwards compatible with other Nintendo Switch games, so you won’t have to fork out extra for all new games.

The Nintendo Switch OLED will retail for $539.95 in Australia and arrives in both the neon blue/red or white colour schemes. It will be released on October 8.

Are you sold on the new Nintendo Switch OLED? Here’s where you can pre-order one in Australia right now.

Amazon

Amazon has officially pressed ‘go’ on its pre-order sales for the Nintendo Switch OLED, offering both neon and white models for $539.

Pre-order a white Nintendo Switch OLED here.

Pre-order your neon Nintendo Switch OLED here.

EB Games

Home of all things games and sales, EB Games is currently open for pre-orders for the new Nintendo Switch OLED.

You can pre-order both the neon and white models from EB Games right now for $539. You’ll need to put down a $50 deposit to secure your order and then you can pay off the rest later.

EB Games is also offering a trade-in deal where you can bring in your old Switch console and get the new OLED model for just $299. This doesn’t count for Switch Lite models, however.

Pre-order from EB Games here.

JB Hi-Fi

Electronics retailer JB Hi-FI also has pre-orders live for the new Nintendo Switch. You can order the white and neon versions for $539.

It appears JB doesn’t ask for a deposit so be ready to put down the full amount when you order. It’s also strictly one console order per customer.

Pre-order Nintendo Switch OLED (White)

Pre-order Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon)

If you’re already thinking about accessories for your new Switch, JB also has a new carry case and screen protector for the Switch OLED available for pre-order at $29.

Right now these are the only Australian retailers with pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch OLED live right now.

Expect other shops like Target, Big W, Harvey Norman and The Gamesmen to have stock of the new Switch as well, so keep an eye on this post as more pre-orders go live.

It’s unclear right now whether there will be unprecedented for the Nintendo Switch OLED like there has been for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you are keen on the new Switch it’s probably best to just order one now while you can.

If you’re looking to buy the original Nintendo Switch, those are readily available now with some decent deals.

This article has been updated since its original publish time.