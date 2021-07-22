Playstation Network, Steam, Banks, and More Knocked Offline by Massive Internet Outage

A massive internet outage appears to have incapacitated services connected to droves of businesses, banks, government offices, and more, knocking a variety of popular websites and services offline.

On Tuesday, DownDetector began showing reports of mass user accessibility issues for the likes of American Express, Capital One, Fidelity, Airbnb, Sony’s Playstation Network, and many others.

Going to a number of these sites proved many of them are having trouble resolving. An attempt to reach the gaming streaming service Steam, for instance, yields a “Service Unavailable – DNS failure” message.

Meanwhile, Sony recently put out a statement in regards to ongoing PNS issues: “PlayStation Network services are up and running, but there are external, internet-wide issues that might affect your experience,” it says.

While it’s unclear what the ultimate source of these issues is, two major providers of internet services — Akamai and Amazon — would appear to be having problems.

DownDetector shows Amazon Web Services users have reported ongoing disruptions. Meanwhile, major DNS provider Akamai reported Thursday that its Edge DNS was having trouble. Edge is a cloud-based, high-performance domain name service that many businesses rely on. At 12:09 p.m. EST, the company said:

We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service. We are actively investigating the issue. If you have questions or are experiencing impact due to this issue, please contact Akamai Technical Support.

A number of security experts pointed the finger at Edge as being the culprit behind. However, just prior to publication at around 1:15 pm ET, Akamai updated its status from having issues to “operational,” so this whole thing could be cleaned up soon. Still, while the extent of this outage is still becoming clear, let’s just say for now it looks big. Like, really big.

We’ll keep tabs on the outage and update this space as things (hopefully) start to return to normal.

This is a developing story.