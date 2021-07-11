The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Pet Sematary is Getting a Prequel and Casting is Underway

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Published 2 hours ago: July 12, 2021 at 2:00 am -
Filed to:amy seimetz
cinema of the united statescreative worksdraftuntitled pet sematary prequelenglish language filmsentertainment culturefilmshuman interestisabelle star lablancjack mulhernjason clarkejeff buhlerjohn lithgowlindsey beerlorenzolorenzo di bonaventuramark vahradiannatalie alynpet sematarypet sematary 2stephen king
Pet Sematary is Getting a Prequel and Casting is Underway
Pet Sematary 2019 (Image: Paramount Pictures)

The Pet Sematary prequel film casting is upon us.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), and Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), are joining Natalie Alyn (Big Sky) and Isabelle Star LaBlanc, who is making her acting debut.

Lindsey Beer wrote a script based on a draft of the prequel by Jeff Buhler. Beer will also direct the film with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian producing.

In 2019, Paramount released a Pet Sematary reboot starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow. The film is an adaptation of the Stephen King novel about a family who moves near an Indigenous burial ground that brings the dead back to life. The story got the film treatment with the original Pet Sematary (1989), Pet Sematary 2 (1992), and the 2019 version.

The film starts production this August and will premiere exclusively on Paramount+.

Not sure why we need a prequel, but OK. What do you folks think?

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.