Pet Sematary is Getting a Prequel and Casting is Underway

The Pet Sematary prequel film casting is upon us.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), and Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), are joining Natalie Alyn (Big Sky) and Isabelle Star LaBlanc, who is making her acting debut.

Lindsey Beer wrote a script based on a draft of the prequel by Jeff Buhler. Beer will also direct the film with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian producing.

In 2019, Paramount released a Pet Sematary reboot starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow. The film is an adaptation of the Stephen King novel about a family who moves near an Indigenous burial ground that brings the dead back to life. The story got the film treatment with the original Pet Sematary (1989), Pet Sematary 2 (1992), and the 2019 version.

The film starts production this August and will premiere exclusively on Paramount+.

Not sure why we need a prequel, but OK. What do you folks think?

