Nokia Claims Its Newest Phone Is ‘Life-Proof’

Nokia parent company HMD Global announced a huge Nokia phone revamp earlier this year, and now the company has officially announced that the first X-series Nokia phone is coming to the U.S. next month.

The $US550 ($745) XR20, which launches Aug. 24, is the most expensive phone in Nokia’s updated portfolio. Nokia claims the XR20, which boasts solid specs and potentially better durability than other mid-range handsets, is the company’s first “life-proof” phone.

Image: Nokia/HMD

HMD/Nokia dropped a teaser on Twitter last week that hints the XR20 is an attempt to live up to the legendary durability offered by Nokia’s old feature phones.

Our new phone is ready to make an impact…#ToughestTest pic.twitter.com/ExdHSnQzBy — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) July 20, 2021

The XR20 has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen, which is said to be four times more scratch-resistant than a typical smartphone display, and a body that HMD says can withstand drops of up to six feet without a case.

HMD also claims that XR20 has been tested to work in temps as high as 131 degrees Fahrenheit or as low as -4 degrees, with water-resistance able to withstand submersions of up to five feet for an hour. In a stunt to prove how tough the XR20 is, Nokia/HMD gave the phone to famous soccer players Roberto Carlos and Lisa Zimouche to kick, punt, and flip the phone across various surfaces and conditions.

Image: Nokia/HMD

The XR20 features a 6.67-inch 2400 x 1080 display powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G chip with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a built-in microSD card slot. For cameras, you get an 8-MP hole-punch selfie cam in front and 48-MP main cam and a 13-MP ultra-wide cam in back. The XR20 also gets support for some of Nokia’s OZO spatial audio and noise cancellation tech.

Like all good budget and mid-range phones, the XR20 also features a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm jack for wired audio, plus 15-watt Qi wireless charging and a 4,630 mAh battery. And in what might end up being the most under-appreciated upgrade, HMD says the XR20 will get a full four years of monthly security patches along with up to three years of software upgrades.

Image: Nokia/HMD

The XR20 isn’t nearly as flashy or innovative as some of Nokia’s more premium phones over the past few years, but it’s nice to see Nokia/HMD attempt to return to its roots with a simple, well-designed phone that’s made to last.

The Nokia XR20 will be available in two colours (Ultra Blue and Granite Grey) when it arrives next month.