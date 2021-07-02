Noah Hawley Teases His Plans for the Alien TV Show

Jennifer Tilly takes us behind the scenes on the Chucky TV series. Van Helsing’s got a fun trick up his sleeve in new Hotel Transylvania: Transformania footage. Plus, what’s coming to Walking Dead and Evil. Spoilers get!

Margaux

Deadline also reports Madison Pettis, Vanessa Morgan and Richard Harmon will star in Margaux, a horror film from Silent Night director Steven C. Miller in which “a group of college friends rent a smart house for a weekend of partying. However, they slowly start to realise that Margaux, the house’s super advanced AI system, has sinister designs for them.”

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

The Q train becomes an electrified death trap in a new clip from Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.

Meander

In this tubular clip from Meander, Gaia Weiss finds herself trapped between Scylla and Charbydis — if Charybdis was a cat’s cradle of barbed wire and Scylla the doomed astronaut from The Incredible Melting Man.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Van Helsing turns the Hotel Transylvania monsters into even more repulsive humans in latest Transformania trailer.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

We also have a trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms — the sequel to last year’s Scorpions Revenge coming August 31.

Our Flag Means Death

Spoiler TV reports Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Joel Fry, Guz Khan and Matt Maher have joined the cast of Taika Waitit’s pirate comedy, Our Flag Means Death.

Noah Hawley’s Alien Series

In conversation with Vanity Fair, Noah Hawley confirmed his upcoming Alien series at FX is “not a Ripley story”, but one concerning financial inequality on Earth.

What’s next for me, it looks like, is [an] Alien series for FX, taking on that franchise and those amazing films by Ridley Scott and James Cameron and David Fincher. Those are great monster movies, but they’re not just monster movies. They’re about humanity trapped between our primordial, parasitic past and our artificial intelligence future — and they’re both trying to kill us. Here you have human beings and they can’t go forward and they can’t go back. So I find that really interesting. It’s not a Ripley story. She’s one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it. It’s a story that’s set on Earth also. The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of “What happens if you can’t contain it?” are more immediate. On some level it’s also a story about inequality. In mine, you’re also going to see the people who are sending [the people who have to do the dirty work]. So you will see what happens when the inequality we’re struggling with now isn’t resolved. If we as a society can’t figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what’s going to happen to us?

Chucky



Jennifer Tilly has our first look at the cast of Chucky.

Evil

Team Evil encounters a djinn — possibly — in the synopsis for next week’s episode, “F Is for Fire”.

The team encounters a nine-year-old girl, Mathilda, who is seemingly haunted by a Jinn, a spirit in the Islamic faith. Written By: Dewayne Darien Jones Directed By: Fred Toye

[Spoiler TV]

The Walking Dead



Finally, a new trailer for the eleventh season of The Walking Dead introduces Michael James Shaw’s character, Mercer.

Banner art by Jim Cook