Nintendo Switch OLED: Australian Price, Specs and Release Date

Overnight Nintendo finally announced the new Nintendo Switch OLED. Here’s everything Australians need to know, including the local price and release date.

Rumours about a beefier Switch have been circulating for a long time, thought most of the internet was referring to the new console as the Nintendo Switch Pro. In the end, Nintendo went with Switch OLED thanks to the shiny new screen.

Nintendo Switch OLED Display

The new 7-inch 720p OLED display is an upgrade from the 6.2-inches offered by the regular Switch. But this won’t make any difference when its docked.

While there were rumours of 4K output in TV mode, the Switch OLED will only output at 1080p while docked — the same as the regular Switch.

READ MORE Here's The Sad Comparison Between The Switch OLED And Other Models

Nintendo Switch OLED Specs

As for the specs, they’re not as exciting as they should be. While the storage is getting doubled (which was desperately needed), Nintendo has confirmed that there are no upgrades to the CPU, GPU or RAM. They’re the same as the current Switch, which came out in 2017.

Again, while there were rumours of the use of Nvidia’s DLSS technology for the new Switch, this does not seem to be the case.

Nintendo has also confirmed that the battery life is up to nine ours — the same as the refreshed Switch, which was released in 2019.

And if you were excited for Bluetooth headphone support, you’re out of luck.

“We have nothing to announce on this topic, but like the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) supports Bluetooth tech for the Joy-Con controllers,” Nintendo told The Verge.

It’s also worth noting that while the Switch OLED is said to have enhanced audio, this is for the built-in speakers only. Nintendo has confirmed that the audio experience will remain the same through TV speakers and headphones.

You’ll also find a new dock with an ethernet port.

Design

One thing that has changed is the stand. This time around it is wider and supports Tabletop mode.

The other big change are the colours. The Nintendo Switch OLED will come with two colour options — White (which features White Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a white dock) and neon red/neon blue set (which features Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a black dock).

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch OLED will be compatible with previously existing docks.

Launch games

At the moment only one launch game has been announced: Metroid Dread.

Australian price and release date

Here in Australia we’re getting the Nintendo Switch OLED on the same day as the U.S. and Japan — October 8.

It’s going to have an RRP of $539.95 in Australia, which is around $160 more than what most places are selling a regular Switch for now.

Here’s where you can pre-order from so far.