Which Australian Streaming Service Has The Most Nicolas Cage Films?

Nicolas Cage is an enigma. He’s a fashion icon and an international man of mystery. In recent years, his popularity in mainstream film has waned — but that hasn’t stopped his endless flow of films.

In 2018, he spoke of a ‘need’ to create films to steer himself away from self-destructive habits. It means every few months, we’re graced with a new, weird and wonderful Cage-led project. It also means his film output is absolutely phenomenal.

With over 100 film credits to his name (and hundreds more in appearances as “himself”), Nicolas Cage is one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors, and whether he’s spending his days searching for a pig or fighting off killer automatons, every one of his films is a joy.

If you’re looking to get yourself up to speed on the actor’s history, you might like to head to your local streaming service — but which Aussie streaming service is the most Cagey? Which one is going to give you the dose of unhinged acting goodness you deserve?

Here’s the breakdown of every major streamer, and what they have to offer Nicolas Cage fans.

Stan

Somebody at Stan is clearly on a mission to gather every single Nicolas Cage film in existence, and I love and support them on their journey.

Of all the streamers available in Australia, it’s the platform with the most Nicolas Cage films (16). There’s a nice variety here, from recent hits like Bad Lieutenant to classics like Vampire’s Kiss, a film which has to be seen to be believed.

Stan has also recently become home to Willy’s Wonderland, the Five Nights at Freddy’s riff which sees Nicolas Cage fighting a pack of evil, bloodthirsty animatronics.

Here’s every Nic Cage flick you can catch on Stan:

The Croods

Astro Boy

Knowing

Outcast

Windtalkers

The Frozen Ground

Mom and Dad

Willy’s Wonderland

Moonstruck

Valley Girl

Honeymoon in Vegas

Bad Lieutenant

Kick-Ass

Jiu Jitsu

Captain Corelli’s Mandolin

Vampire’s Kiss

That’s plenty of wild, fun-filled hours.

Disney+

If you’re going for Nicolas Cage quality over Nicolas Cage quantity, then Disney+ is your next best bet in Australia. The stand-out feature here is Con Air, widely regarded as Nicolas Cage’s best film. It’s a pure slice of late 1990s cinema and regardless of your feelings about Cage himself, it really is a fun and iconic flick.

But Disney+ also has a bunch of other great picks too, from the classic Face/Off to The Rock and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

Here’s every major Nic Cage film you can watch on Disney+:

Snake Eyes

Raising Arizona

Trapped in Paradise

National Treasure

National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets

Gone in 60 Seconds

Con Air

Bringing Out the Dead

Face/Off

The Rock

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

That’s a pretty killer collection!

Netflix

Netflix has a sizeable offering for Nicolas Cage fans, with key standouts you can’t get anywhere else. Primary amongst these is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is probably the highest-rated Nicolas Cage film on any streamer. (If you’ve forgotten, he plays Spider-Man Noir.) You can also watch The History of Swear Words on Netflix, which contains the most ‘normal’ acting Nic Cage has ever done.

Here’s every other Cage bonanza you can stream on Netflix:

Next

Left Behind

Outcast

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Kick-Ass

The History of Swear Words

The Ant Bully

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

City of Angels

It’s a short list, but a sweet one.

Binge

Surprisingly, Binge doesn’t have much of a stake in the Nicolas Cage streaming wars — but it is partially redeemed by having Knowing in its library. Is it a good film? No. But is Nicolas Cage doing is darnedest to make it at least a little bit entertaining? He sure is.

Here’s every other Cage flick you can stream on Binge:

City of Angels

Running with the Devil

The Croods

The Ant Bully

Knowing

Most of these are available on other streaming services, but Binge will do in a pinch.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have a huge leg up in the Nicolas Cage stakes because it doesn’t appear to have any of his films available for streaming.

That said, Amazon does offer a bunch for renting or buying if you want to go all-in:

There’s nothing too classic here, but The Weather Man is a fun little film if you’re looking to buff up your Cage trivia and become the Ultimate Cage Master of all time.

It’s a worthy goal, and one we should all aspire to.

