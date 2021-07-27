New Ghostbuster: Afterlife Toys Include Figures, Ghost Traps, and More

With the release of a brand new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it’s only fitting a wave of toys comes along with it. Gizmodo is excited to debut three brand new Ghostbusters-themed items, ones that focus primarily on the new film but stay true to the original roots.

We have the first images of Hasbro’s RC RTV Ghost Trap, Fright Features Figures (which depict characters from both the new and original films) as well as Clue: Ghostbusters Edition, which you get a tease of above. We’ve also got images of the Mini-Puft Popper, one of the silliest, funniest Ghostbusters toys yet. It’s a blaster that shoots mini-marshmallow men. Check them all out.

A radio-controlled Ghost Trap

Photo: Hasbro

Ghost Traps. They’re not just on wires anymore. Inspired by Afterlife, this RC toy (which retails for $US42 ($57) and will be out in the fall) goes in all directions, and when you bring it back towards you, the new ghost Muncher pops out.

Some new Ghostbusters

Photo: Hasbro

Hasbro is releasing two waves of Fright Feature action figures tied to the film, one focusing on characters from Afterlife, and another focusing on the classic team. Here in the Afterlife wave you see — from left to right, Podcast, Phoebe, Trevor, and Lucky — it seems that the kids get to suit up like the Ghostbusters of old at some point in the movie. These cost $US11 ($15) each and will be out in the fall.

But before those are released, look out for Wave 1 which includes Peter, Ray, Egon, and Winston. Wanna see?

Who You Gonna Call?

Photo: Hasbro

Wave 1 of the Fright Feature action figures are based on the classic team. These will be out before the Afterlife set but are in that same, fun, style.

Get a Clue

Photo: Hasbro

With a retail price of $US21 ($28), this new spin on Clue will also be out in the fall. Here’s the official description:

A team of paranormal eliminators will be racing to a mysterious farmhouse in the Ecto-1 to roast some ghosts and solve mysteries in the new Clue: Ghostbusters Edition Game. Inspired by the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife film, players will experience a suspenseful game of “whodunit” with artwork and characters inspired by the film iconic Ghostbusters franchise. By moving from location to location, narrowing down the possibilities, and through the process of elimination, players will figure out who the leader is, how to trap it, and where it will appear. Paranormal cards add teamwork to the game, letting players team up to battle a ghost or get closer to the truth. Once an accusation is made, players must check the Tobin’s Spirit Guide card sleeve to see if they are right, with the correct accusation winning the game.

See some close-ups next.

A little bit of everything

Photo: Hasbro

Here you see the board, new game pieces, cards, and more. It’s a game firmly set in the world of Afterlife…but some past ghosts have stuck around for some fun…

Are you a God?

Photo: Hasbro

Who are the culprits? Well, as you can see on the back of the Clue box, Gozer and her minions from the original Ghostbusters film are still in play, as is Slimer, in addition to new characters like Muncher and the Miner Ghost. Plus, those silver “spectral devices” are pretty cool, Let’s get a better look.

Six Spectral Devices

Photo: Hasbro

Here are the spectral devices you could use to trap your ghosts. There’s a Proton pack, ecto goggles, a PKE metre, ghost traps, an RTV (like the remote control one you already saw), and an Aztec whistle, which must be a plot device in the new film. Oh, and notice on the right: Tobin’s Spirit Guide plays a role in the game.

All the Clues

Photo: Hasbro

Here’s everything that comes in Clue: Ghostbusters Edition. And while that’s the end of our exclusives, you’ve gotta check this out.

Mini-Puft Action

Photo: Hasbro

As far as we know, this gun isn’t in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but we kind of want it in our lives. The Ghostbusters Mini-Puft Popper from Hasbro and Nerf comes with three Mini-Pufts you can shoot and, well, that’s both adorable and horrifying. It retails for $US21 ($28) and will be available (you guessed it) this fall at Target, and Amazon.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.