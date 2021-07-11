Netflix Debuts Second Teaser Trailer for New Anime Series Spriggan

Netflix is giving new life to the anime Spriggan, and a second teaser trailer has officially hit the internet.

Spriggan was a weekly Shonen Sunday manga that ran for nearly ten years from 1989 to 1996. Written by Hiroshi Takashige and illustrated by Ryoji Minagawa, the manga sold over 10 million copies and received an anime film adaptation in 1998.

JNTHED will lead production design, Norihito Ishii will serve as CG director, Osamu Mikasa will head colour design, Yuji Kaneko will serve as art director, and Yosuke Motoki will serve as director of photography.

Now, as a Netflix original series, david production is taking over. The series is directed by Hitoshi Kobayashi, who specifically directs episodes “Dragon Pilot” and “Kiznaiver.” Character designer and supervising animation director Shuhei Handa (Little Witch Academia) and screenplay/series composition by Hitoshi Seko (Jujutsu Kaisen) are also working on the project.

Here is a small summary to help you get an understanding of what Spriggan is about for those who’ve never heard of it.

“This story depicts the adventures of Yu Ominae, a young man who serves as a “Spriggan,” a special agent of the ARCAM Corporation, an organisation established to seal away the relics of an ancient civilisation that must be protected from evil.”

The animation looks beautiful so I’m excited to see what Spriggan can add to the genre.

Check out the teaser trailer below!