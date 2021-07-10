The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Netflix Cursed Series Cancelled After One Season

Published 1 day ago: July 11, 2021 at 3:30 am
Katherine Langford in Cursed (Image: Netflix)

There is no word on exactly why the show was cancelled, but according to Deadline, the Cursed series isn’t returning for a second season.

The show is based on the Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler graphic novel of the same name. The Arthurian story follows a young woman, Nimue (Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why), who eventually becomes the keeper of Excalibur, the Lady of the Lake. The 10-episode first season released on July 17, 2020, and the show explores themes of environmentalism, war, and bravery. Miller and Wheeler act as executive producers on the show, in addition to Wheeler being the showrunner.

In addition to Langford, the fantasy drama also stars Devon Terrell as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgard as Merlin, Daniel Sharman as Lancelot, Sebastian Armesto as King Uther, Lily Newmark as Pym, Peter Mullan as Father Carden, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Morgana, Bella Dayne as Red Spear and Matt Stokoe as Gawain.

