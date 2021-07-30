PSA: Last Chance To Get These Cheap NBN 1000 & 250 Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Over the last few months, we’ve seen a spate of great deals on NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. Many providers have slashed the prices on their speediest plans, offering customers six-month discounts. These deals are however set to wrap up shortly, with the vast majority only running until July 30 or July 31. These deals exist largely thanks to a NBN Co rebate on higher speed plans, which is set end at the end of the month.

So if you’re looking to try a faster plan at a cheaper rate (and you’re lucky to have the right NBN technology type at home) you should act quickly. With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at the best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 offers out there.

The best NBN 1000 deals

MyRepublic not only has one of the cheapest NBN 1000 plans around, but one of the best deals. You will get your first month entirely free, and you’ll still get a discounted rate for your following five months. This means you’ll pay $99 per month initially, and $129 per month thereafter. While most NBN 1000 providers’ plans report typical speeds of 250Mbps or less, MyRepublic Is advertising 350Mbps. To get this offer, use the promo code 1MONTHFREE. It’s available until July 30, which is a day earlier than most other promos.

Superloop is a touch more expensive at $104.95 per month for your first six months and $139.95 per month thereafter. The plan does however have a 3TB cap, after which you’ll be shaped to speeds of 100Mbps.

Aussie Broadband has the second fastest NBN 1000 plan around from a major provider, boasting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. You’re looking at $119 per month for your first six months and $149 per month thereafter. You’ll need to use the promo code FAST30 to get this one.

Lastly, Telstra has the fastest NBN 1000 plan around, reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps. You’ll save $40 per month on your first six months if you sign up before July 31, meaning you’ll pay $140 per month initially and $180 per month thereafter. While Telstra’s NBN plans are contract-free, you’ll need to pay out your modem if you leave within your first two years. This is equivalent to $9 per each month left in your term.

NBN 1000 plans are currently available to all FTTP premises and about 50% of HFC premises. NBN Co hopes almost all HFC addresses will be able to get NBN 1000 plans by the end of the year.

The best NBN 250 deals

MATE has one of the cheapest NBN 250 plans around, where you’ll pay $89 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s still a great deal for NBN 250. You can save a further $10 per month by bundling in a MATE SIM-only plan. These start at $20 per month with 10GB and are powered by the Telstra network.

MyRepublic is also running its free month promo on NBN 250 plans. You’ll pay nothing in your first month, $99 per month for your following six months, and $109 per month thereafter. Use the promo code 1MONTHFREE to get this offer. As with MyRepublic’s NBN 1000 deal, this one only runs until July 30.

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 plan around, Aussie Broadband is your best bet with typical evening speeds of 248Mbps. You’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months and $129 per month thereafter. You’ll need to use the promo code FAST30 at checkout.

NBN 250 plans are currently only available to FTTP and HFC premises.

The best NBN 100 deals

Of course, many of us aren’t able to get a plan faster than NBN 100 yet. As such, we’re also going to look at a few of the best NBN 100 deals.

First up is SpinTel. You’ll pay $74 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price that’s cheaper than a lot of other NBN 100 plans, and better yet, SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. Unlike most NBN 250 and NBN 1000 promos, this offer doesn’t have a fixed end date.

Superloop is also worth considering thanks to its 100Mbps typical evening speeds. You’re looking at $74.95 per month for your first six months and $89.95 per month thereafter. Just be aware that this deal only runs until July 31.

And once again, MyRepublic is worth considering for its free month promo. You’ll pay $79 per month for your following five months and $89 per month thereafter. MyRepublic’s typical evening speeds are a bit lower however, with the provider only reporting 83Mbps.

