Get the Cinema Experience at Home with This Mini Projector Deal

If you’ve been making plans to finally give your living room theatre an upgrade, or just watching flicks on the silver screen, a portable projector is a perfect way to bring the cinema experience home. Minus the sticky floors, that is.

The QKK mini projector is a great place to start, especially when you can currently grab it for $90.49, down from $159.99. That’s just shy of being 45% off the projector’s RRP.

This deal comes in the form of a $49.50 discount combined with a $20 off coupon. Just make sure you apply the coupon on the product page, and the discount will be applied when you checkout.

If you’re worried that the room you plan on setting it up in might not have enough wall space, the projected screen size is adjustable, ranging from 32-inches to 176-inches.

QKK’s mini projector specs

Native resolution: 1280 x 720

Image brightness: 4,200 lumens

Throw distance: 1.5 – 5m

Aspect ratio: 16:9, 4:3

Weight: 1.6 kg

Ports: HDMI, VGA, USB, AV, SD

Speakers: Built-in

Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

Lamp life: 50,000 hours

Are there any important projector accessories?

Yes, there are some essential components you’ll need to complete your setup. The bad news is that depending on how fancy you want to go, they can be expensive. The good news is that if you shop smart, you’ll be able to pick up these accessories for relatively cheap.

The most important extra you’ll need is a projector screen. Thankfully, it’s not too hard to find one at a fairly reasonable price. This 120-inch projector screen should be more than enough for you, especially for its price.

Some laptops come with an HDMI port, so you’re able to plug it directly into the projector via an HDMI cable.

If your laptop, or computer, doesn’t have an available HDMI port, you can get around this by using a USB-C to HDMI adapter or a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter. You’ll still need an HDMI cable to connect the adapter to the projector too.

Can I plug my phone into the projector?

The short answer is yes, you are able to plug your phone or tablet into the projector. However, you’ll need a specific HDMI adapter dongle to do so.

If you want to use an iPhone or iPad to watch something on your projector, you’ll need Apple’s Lightning Digital AV Adapter. For a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, you’ll need a USB-C to HDMI dongle.

Again, having the correct dongle is only half the solution here. You’ll still need an HDMI cable too.

You can grab the QKK mini projector here.