Marvel’s Multiverse Expands in the First Trailer for What If?

What if Tony Stark met Erik Killmonger? What if Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, took the super solider serum? What if T’Challa was taken from Earth by Yondu, instead of Peter Quill? All of those questions and more will be answered in the new Marvel Studios Disney+ Show, What If…?, and the first trailer is here.

What If is Marvel’s fourth original series coming to Disney+ (after WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki) and it’ll debut August 11. But this is completely unlike those shows. It’s animated, first of all. And it also tiptoes on the lines of reality. Are these stories for real? Do these multiverses exist? Or is it just a fun exercise? Check out the trailer and decide for yourself.

Directed by Bryan Andrews, along with head writer AC Bradley, Marvel describes the show as “signature MCU action with a curious twist.” Um, you can say that again. What If basically challenges the very nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole along with giving the show’s creators licence to do anything. You saw the Marvel Zombies in there for example yes? Also tons of characters who have died throughout the MCU: The Ancient One, Ego, Loki, Vision, Yondu, etc, almost all of which will be voiced by the original actors who played the role.

This story is developing…