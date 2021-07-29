Marvel’s Hawkeye Aims Kate Bishop at Disney+’s November Schedule

The night before Thanksgiving usually means getting together with friends and preparing for the feast to come. This year though, it means Hawkeye. Marvel Studios just revealed that its fourth live-action series will debut on November 24, with new episodes coming each Wednesday after that. If the series is six episodes (like the previous two were) that would give us Hawkeye right into the new year.

Along with the news, which was first reported by Entertainment Weekly, came the first official image from the show, which you can see above. It’s Hawkeye himself (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop, played by Pitch Perfect’s Hailee Steinfeld, along with a bunch of archery equipment. “[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” Renner told EW. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

This is a nice start to the series but it leaves a bunch of unanswered questions. Like, where is Clint’s family? Are they in this? How did they cope with being snapped? And how is Clint doing now that his family is back considering he spent five years as a murderous, vengeance crazed assassin? Oh, and what about that other assassin who is apparently going to be coming after him, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh, who was sent after Clint in the end credits of Black Widow)? So many questions, not many answers, but seeing Clint with a potential protégé sounds like a great way for fans to see his softer side, which we know is there, but only see in small doses.

Also, with the November 24 release date, any rumour that Ms. Marvel would be coming to Disney+ in 2021 is probably kaput. A six-week Hawkeye run would hypothetically put its finale on December 29. With an Assembled the week after that, the earliest Ms. Marvel could debut is January 12.

