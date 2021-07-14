Loki’s Finale Revealed What’s on the Horizon for the MCU

This week’s Loki season finale on Disney+ was full of twists and turns, and a very conspicuous apple. But the biggest surprise of all may have been saved for the very end.

Loki’s story isn’t over yet. Marvel revealed in the mid-credits scene of “For All Time. Always.” that the Disney+ series would be coming back for season two, making it the first Marvel Cinematic Universe show to be officially approved for more than one season.

The news explains why the finale gave us far more questions than answers, ending on a cliffhanger that perhaps not even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could solve. This reveal came after Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as Kang (though not quite the Conquerer version we’ll see in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

The MCU entered the realm of Disney+ television shows with two limited series, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — both of which have been nominated for several awards at this year’s Emmy Awards. It was believed that the six-episode season of Loki would follow suit, with the story of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie setting up the final puzzle pieces for Phase 4 of the MCU.

This phase is set to go places, with projects like the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, the cameo-filled Spider-Man 3: Far From Home, Disney+’s What If…?, and Quantumania taking us everywhere and everywhen in the multiverse. While that is still true (more on that in our recap later), that doesn’t mean the Time Variance Authority — or Mobius (Owen Wilson) and his lost-in-time jet ski — are going anywhere anytime soon.

Loki season two will join an ever-growing number of Disney+ shows currently in development. They include Ironheart, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel, which will introduce Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to the MCU. That’s only the tip of the iceberg for the future of the MCU — lest we forget, the Fantasic Four is coming. Hopefully, third time’s the charm on that one.

The first season of Loki ended on Wednesday. No planned production or release date for season two has been announced yet. We’ll bring you more as we know it.