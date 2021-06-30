Loki Just Confirmed Vampires Exist In The MCU

This week’s episode of Loki was filled with plenty of surprises — but the biggest one was hiding in a throwaway comment from Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius. In conversation with Hunter B-15 following the capture of Loki and Sylvie, Mobius claims to have captured “Kree, Titans and vampires” for the TVA, confirming the existence of the supernatural creatures in the MCU.

Naturally, confirmation vampires actually exist also teases the future appearance of vampire hunter Blade, who’s set to be played by Mahershala Ali in a future solo film.

So far, Marvel has mostly stayed away from the supernatural, leaning more into pure sci-fi and fantasy — but given the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (and Phase Four as a whole) is leaning more into horror, it makes sense for Marvel to start exploring darker realms.

So far, vampires have been throwaway jokes in the MCU

This isn’t the first time vampires have been mentioned in Marvel movies, but it is the first time they’ve been confirmed to be real.

They were first hinted at in Thor: Ragnarok when Korg picked up a three-pronged stick and said it could be used to kill three vampires “that were huddled together” — but this was likely a reference to the film which launched Taika Waititi’s directing career, What We Do In The Shadows, rather than actual confirmation.

WandaVision featured a similar reference, with the young Maximoff twins believing their ‘uncle’ Pietro was really a vampire, but again this was treated as a throwaway joke.

With Mobius confirming he’d captured vampires in the past in Loki, we now have tangible confirmation they exist, and they’re coming for the MCU.

So, what do we know about Blade?

Confirmation that vampires exist in the multiverse leads us to wonder about their future in the MCU.

For now, we know a new Blade film is coming, but we don’t know much else outside of Mahershala Ali’s casting.

Blade is a hero who appeared in the early days of Marvel alongside the original Spider-Man and X-Men films, but despite getting his own trilogy the character didn’t have the same longevity as the other Marvel heroes. It’s high time he got the justice he deserves.

Since 2019, we haven’t had any news of the latest Blade film — but it’s nice to know Loki is laying the subtle groundwork for the hero’s return.

You can catch the final two episodes of Loki streaming on Disney+ on Wednesdays.