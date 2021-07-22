Everything We Know About Loki Season 2

The first season of Loki ended with an explosion of possibilities for Marvel’s cinematic universe, including the welcome news that the Disney+ series would be getting a second season.

Unlike WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which have not been confirmed for further seasons, Marvel didn’t waste any time in announcing that Loki season 2 was a go.

While it’s still very early days for the project it’s never too early to speculate. Here’s what we know about Loki season 2.

Loki Season 2 Plot: What do we know?

We don’t know a whole lot about Loki season 2 just yet but star Tom Hiddleston has said he’s very excited about the possibilities of season 2 and they’re already deep in discussions.

“I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more.”

Season 1 was most definitely full of plenty of twists and turns.

In the finale, Loki and Sylvie faced off against the mysterious He Who Remains (aka Kang), which results in the multiverse being flung wide open. Loki then finds himself in a new world where the TVA has been working under Kang the entire time.

The possibilities from here are endless but we can assume Loki will set out to reunite with Sylvie, who was last seen at Kang’s Citadel. He’ll also have to reacquaint himself with his friends Mobius and Hunter B-15 who have no recollection of him in this new timeline.

It’s likely more of what’s happened due to this multiverse will be explained in future MCU titles and Loki season 2 will probably be heavily influenced by those stories.

Who will be in the cast?

No cast members have been announced for season 2 of Loki just yet but it’s a pretty safe bet Tom Hiddleston will return as the lead.

Alongside him, we can probably expect to see Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku and Tara Strong return in their roles.

We also never saw what became of Jack Veal’s Kid Loki and DeObia Oparei’s boastful Loki so the door could be open for their return as well.

Jonathon Majors may also return as Kang in Loki season 2, but he’s also got his hands full with other Marvel films right now.

We also know that the writer of Loki’s first season, Michael Waldron, will be back for season 2, however, director Kate Herron will not be returning.

Where will Loki Season 2 fit into the MCU?

Now that Loki’s Sacred Timeline has branched into a multiverse we’ll see some of the ramifications in the upcoming animated Marvel series What If..? This series will show us some of the many possibilities of what has happened in alternate timelines in the MCU and will be the next Marvel show to debut on Disney+.

Elsewhere this year we have Hawkeye, Ms Marvel, Shang-Chi and Eternals set to debut, but it doesn’t look like these will be impacted too much by the events of Loki.

Following those, both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home are expected to build on what Loki’s first season has set up. There are even rumours that Tom Hiddleston will appear as Loki in Doctor Strange 2 but Marvel is yet to confirm this.

Kang will also have a big part to play in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is due in 2023.

It’s possible that the events of Loki season 2 will pick up right where the first season left off but they may also play off the events of these other films.

Now that the multiverse is a real thing, it’s technically possible for the next season of Loki to exist anywhere in the timeline, but we’ll know more as Marvel’s fourth phase continues.

Loki season 2: Release date

Loki season 2 was only recently announced so it’s a bit soon for an official release date.

According to an issue of Production Weekly, the second season of Loki is aiming to start filming in January 2022. Assuming filming goes according to schedule we could expect a new season as soon as the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Marvel is a fan of interconnecting its films so Loki’s release date could all hinge on the schedule of other Marvel films.

In the meantime, you can catch up on season one of Loki on Disney+.