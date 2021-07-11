The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Loki: Chris Hemsworth Records New Lines for Throg Role

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Published 2 hours ago: July 12, 2021 at 6:30 am -
Filed to:chris hemsworth
disneyentertainment cultureeric martinfictionfictional charactershemsworthherronhuman interestkate herronlokimjolnirnorse mythology in popular culturethor
Loki: Chris Hemsworth Records New Lines for Throg Role
Chris Hemsworth is Thor (Image: Marvel)

Believe it or not, Chris Hemsworth appears in the latest episode of Loki. Well, his voice does.

The Kate Herron directed-episode titled Journey into Mystery, takes place in a location at the end of time created by the Time Variance Authority called The Void. It’s in this void that viewers see Throg (a version of Thor in Frog form from Earth-97161) trapped inside a bottle deep underground as he tries to break out to reach his Mjolnir.

When Herron was on the ForAllNerds podcast last Friday, she revealed that Chris Hemsworth is the voice of Throg. You don’t hear the Frog say any dialogue, but the scream it lets out is by Hemsworth. Herron had him record new lines and sounds strictly for the show, and she kept it a well-hidden secret.

“Throg, getting him in [was fun],” Herron said on the podcast. “We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way. I haven’t told anyone that yet, by the way, but we recorded him for that, so that’s a new recording. That’s a whole new recording and not recycled.”

After the episode dropped on Disney+, Loki writer Eric Martin told fans that Throg was going to have a longer role in this episode but it got cut due to time limits. #ReleasetheThrogcut

Watch a snippet of the Kate Herron interview here!

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.