Leaks Suggest Samsung’s New Foldables Could Be Priced Closer to a Standard Phone

Earlier this week, Samsung officially announced that its next Unpacked event will take place on August 12, and now due to a recent leak, we may have just gotten a much better idea of how much all of Samsung’s new gadgets will cost a few weeks early.

Before we get to the info, it’s important to note that this leak comes from a listing from European tech retailer LambdaTek, which was later posted on Reddit by user FragmentedChicken. LambdaTek isn’t typically known for leaking prices ahead of time, so it’s important to remember not to treat these numbers as gospel prior to Samsung announcing official pricing at Unpacked. Also, with the leaked prices being listed in euros, direct dollar conversions may not be totally accurate.

Here’s a screenshot of prices for the Galaxy ZFold 3 according to European retailer LambdaTek. (Screenshot: LambdaTek)

Now, onto the prices. According to LambdaTek’s listing, the Galaxy Z Fold3 will be available in three colours (Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green) starting at 1,676 euros for the 256GB model, or around 1,777 euros for the 512GB model. Now if we do a direct conversion from euros to Australian dollars, that would mean the Z Fold3 would cost $2,694, which is basically the same price as last year’s Galaxy Fold2.

However, if the Z Fold3’s Australian price is 1:1 and closer to $2,313, that would represent a much bigger price cut similar to what previous rumours had forecasted.

As for the smaller Z Flip3, pricing is expected to start at 975 euros for the 128GB model or 1,025 euros for the 256GB variant, with the phone itself available in a wide range of colours including black, white, light pink, dark blue, lavender, cream, and green. If those prices are legit, getting the Z Flip3 under $1,400 could be a big deal for the mainstream adoption of foldable phones, as it would position the Z Flip3 to compete better with more traditional premium phones.

As for the Galaxy Watch 4, LambdaTek lists the 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for 358 euros ($570) (or 399 euros ($636) for the 4G model), while the larger 46mm version will cost 379 euros ($604) (or 419 euros ($668) for the 4G version).

Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy Watch 4 looks to be slightly cheaper, starting at 256 euros ($408) (or 298 euros ($475) for 4G) for the 40mm model, and 277 euros (or 318 euros for 4G) for the 44mm variant.

Also, in addition to standard black and silver, it appears that the Galaxy Watch 4 may also be available in green, pink, and gold.

If we look back to another pricing leak for the Galaxy Watch 4 earlier this month from Amazon Canada, LambdaTek’s listing seems to be in the same ballpark. While I wouldn’t call anything confirmed just yet, this correlation would seem to add some legitimacy to today’s leak.

As for Samsung’s upcoming earbuds, LambdaTek lists the Galaxy Buds 2 at 149 euros, which is actually higher than the original rumoured price of $140. A 149 euro ($240) price tag would sort of make sense as that would put the Galaxy Buds 2’s price closer to the 159 euro ($250) starting price for Apple’s earbuds. But if Samsung is hoping to really make waves, obviously a lower price is better.

Flip3 and Fold3 are IPX8 https://t.co/Lenz8aOuCV — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 21, 2021

Aside from pricing, we recently also got a hint about the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3’s improved design, with noted leaked Max Weinbach claiming both foldables will feature an IPX8 rating for water resistance. If true, this would represent a huge durability upgrade for Samsung’s foldables, as both the original Galaxy Fold and Z Fold2 lacked any official protection from water.

Finally, it seems Samsung’s early bird reservation system allows customers to trade in multiple devices for credit towards a new device, potentially allowing people to reduce the out-of-pocket cost of Samsung’s new gadgets even further.

So even without any indication of a new Galaxy Note on the way, Samsung next Unpacked event is quickly shaping up to be quite a showcase with the company poised to extend its first-mover advantage in the foldable space even further.