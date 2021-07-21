iOS 14.7 Introduces Annoying Bug For Apple Watch Users

This week Apple released its latest iOS 14.7 patch. It comes with a slew of of bug fixes, but it also managed to introduce one that is impacting some Apple Watch users.

Apple has released a support article that states that iOS 14.7 is preventing some iPhones with Touch ISD from unlocking their Apple Watch automatically.

“If you experience this issue, just type the passcode directly on your Apple Watch to unlock it. This is required only one time, as long as you keep your Apple Watch on your wrist,” Apple said. The company also stated that the issue will be resolved in an upcoming software update. Unfortunately this is not the only bug that iOS 14.7 has introduced. There have been reports of issues with signal, Apple Music & Podcasts, lossless playback, and battery life problems that are carried over from iOS 14.6. However, the WiFi SSID issues that have been reported over the past few weeks are said to be resolved.

What else is new about the update?

Much like the previous update, iOS 14.7 has a slew of important security updates . These address the likes of Find My and audio vulnerabilities.

Otherwise, it’s a relatively incremental update. However, it has introduced MagSafe battery pack support, the ability to set a timer on HomePod without Siri and a change to your podcast Library that lets you either see all shows or just the ones you follow.

iOS 14 compatible devices

iOS 14 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 13. Congrats!

Here’s a full list of compatible devices:

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPod touch (7th generation)

How to install the latest iOS 14 update

You can install the iOS 14.4 update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.